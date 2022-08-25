From John Mayer-approved folk-pop to returning mathcore fury: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

Read full article on original website
Julian Lage explains why he doesn’t use many effects pedals
The jazz virtuoso told Cory Wong how overdrives and other effects interrupt his guitar “choreography”. If you were to take a cursory glance around the internet in search of Julian Lage’s rig, you’d probably come to three conclusions: he uses quite a variety of acoustic guitars and electric guitars, he favors a small handful of tube amps, and – surprisingly – he hardly uses any effects pedals at all.
Watch Slash guide you through his incredible guitar haul in Gibson TV’s The Collection
The guitar legend has also teamed up with the newly launched Gibson Publishing for a coffee table tome detailing his most important instruments. Gibson TV’s The Collection series is always a treat, leveraging the brand’s long-running relationships to poke about some iconic guitar gear hauls. However, the latest episode features the most anticipated guest yet: Slash.
Ryan ‘Fluff’ Bruce of Riffs, Beards & Gear unveils signature Fishman Fluence Custom Series pickup
The new pickup offers Bruce’s favored combination of three voices – including one borrowed from Willie Adler. You will likely recognize Ryan Bruce, better known as Fluff, from his excellent YouTube channel, Riffs, Beards & Gear (opens in new tab), or as the guitarist with Seattle punks Dragged Under. Now Bruce can add one more item to his resumè, as he teams up with Fishman for a Custom Series Fluence pickup.
Watch Megadeth perform The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead! single We'll Be Back live for the first time
Megadeth have performed We’ll Be Back, the first single from their upcoming 16th album The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead!, live for the first time. After opening their set on Wednesday night (August 24) at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California with Hangar 18 and Dread and the Fugitive Mind, the thrash metal heavyweights launched into We’ll Be Back to a rapturous response from the crowd. Watch the performance below.
Dimebag Darrell’s final Dean USA Custom Shop guitar showcased in new video
The Pantera man never got to play this Dime Razorback Stealth USA Custom Shop model, nicknamed “The Clubhouse”. Before Dimebag Darrell passed away in 2004 he placed an order for a new Dean Custom Razorback – a guitar that, sadly, he never got to play. Now YouTube channel Essex Recordings Studios and guitarist Nik Sampson have teamed up to put the instrument, dubbed ‘The Clubhouse’, through its paces.
5 cutting-edge prog guitar licks you need to learn
Prog has seen a huge resurgence in recent years and although the roots go back to the ’70s with bands like King Crimson, Yes and Rush laying the foundations, modern players are still finding new ways to innovate and push the boundaries of guitar further. In this lesson, we’ll look at some of the technical and creative approaches used by some of today’s finest players.
Steven Wilson on Porcupine Tree's triumphant return and his love of “guitar players that can play one note and break your heart”
Porcupine Tree’s comeback album, Closure/Continuation, is a prog masterclass, but Wilson insists he is no virtuoso. He does, however, know how to to take happy chords over to the dark side... After playing the biggest gig of their career, most bands would carry the momentum forward and set their...
First Pantera reunion shows announced
Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown will be joined by Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante for a run of December festival dates. After revealing plans to reunite for a 2023 tour last month, Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown – with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante – have announced their first shows as the newly reformed Pantera.
Fender Japan launches sensationally styled Scandal signature Stratocaster and Telecaster models
Mami Sasazaki and Haruna Ono's contemporary electrics are joined by Tomomi Ogawa's traditional-looking bass, designed to celebrate Scandal's 15-year partnership with Fender. Fender Japan is home to some of the wildest electric guitars we’ve seen over the past few years, but its latest releases – signature guitars for Scandal’s Haruna Ono, Mami Sasazaki and Tomomi Agawa – are among its classiest yet.
