WVU Medicine's Albert Wright details planned capital projects
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Shortly after opening the doors of the new $215 million, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in late September, the state’s largest health care system plans to begin its next phase of expansion projects. The WVU Health System board of directors recently approved...
Benvenuti: West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival returns to Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is set to kick off next weekend in downtown Clarksburg after being missing since 2019. “We have gone through many challenges with COVID, of course, and last year coming so close to having the festival because of the pandemic, I am ecstatic. And I think the town of Clarksburg itself is ecstatic to be able to finally come together again in the streets, have that sense of community and honor our tradition,” said Marissa Bailey, Regina Maria XLIII.
Harrison County (West Virginia) 4-H Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon set Sept. 25 to benefit charity
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County 4-H Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at First United Methodist Church, corner of Pike and Second in downtown Clarksburg. Tickets are $15 for soup and a keepsake hand-painted bowl; $10 for...
General Election ballot order drawing to be held Tuesday in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County officials will conduct a drawing to determine the order of candidates’ names on the 2022 general election ballot. The public is welcome to attend and observe. The drawing, and others across the Mountain State, will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
First Pride Parade comes to downtown Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Morgantown Pride Parade marched through downtown on Saturday evening, kicking off Morgantown Pride Weekend. Pride Month is in June, but Morgantown Pride President Ash Orr said he likes to wait until West Virginia University students are back to fully celebrate.
Bridgeport, West Virginia's Rachel Morgan appointed as Forest Festival princess
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport's Rachel Alice Morgan will serve as a Princess to the Royal Court of Maid Silvia LXXXIV, Caroline Marie Fluke. Morgan was appointed by Mountain State Forest Festival Director General Robbie Morris and is the daughter of Timothy and Shawn Morgan of Bridgeport. She is the granddaughter of Donna and Jim Comer of Apple Grove and Sue Morgan and the late Rev. Sterling Morgan of Lewisburg. She has one brother, Luke Morgan.
Small businesses have promising landscape in NCWV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the course of the summer, businesses were opening and moving into North Central West Virginia, suggesting a promising economic outlook. “We have had more ribbon cuttings this year, so far. I think we’re up to 35 this year to date. Last year, we did 32 for the entire year, so if that’s any indication, then things are looking up here in Harrison County,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 28, 1900: Harrison H. Ferrell Jr. was born in Chicago. Known as “the Dean” to generations of students, he was...
Success Summit to entice Clarksburg (West Virginia) residents to rent out rooms for short-term guests
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Festivals, concerts and outdoor activities throughout the city of Clarksburg are a draw to people outside West Virginia, but Clarksburg Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tina Yoke said there is a hurdle to that popularity: Available accommodations. “I’ve noticed the supply for lodging does not...
West Virginia AG Morrisey shares insight into state, national issues on visit to Eastern Panhandle
MARTINSBURG — On Wednesday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited the Eastern Panhandle and gave updates from his office in regard to the state’s opioid litigation, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Hilltop Hotel and more. The event was held at the Consumer Protection Eastern Panhandle Office in...
WVU Organic Field Day is Saturday
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University will celebrate pioneering work in organic farming during its Organic Field Day from 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center. The WVU Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center compares organic farming systems to assist growers in the...
West Virginia general election just around the corner
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Just over 70 days remain before this year’s Nov. 8 midterm election. West Virginia voters have until Oct. 18 — that’s 21 days before Election Day — to register to vote, change their party affiliation or make other changes to their voter registration information.
OBIT Howard Hastings.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Howard James "Jimmy" or "Chico" Hastings III, 49, of Keyser, West …
Traveling couple makes W.Va. stops during photo, book tour
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — It’s hard not to be intrigued, and even harder to resist, when Linda and Robert Kalman approach you. There’s Linda, with her Midwestern geniality and folksy friendliness.
Cartel fentanyl in high-quality pill form: West Virginia has 'never seen a threat like this'
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The number of people who died from fentanyl poisoning last year in the United States — about 70,000 — would fill Milan Puskar Stadium and most of WVU’s Coliseum. That sobering statistic was provided by Azeem Khan, a WVU student who’s...
West Virginia University professor talks student loan debt forgiveness
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been a wide variety of reactions to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday announcement about student loan forgiveness. Some argue the decision does not go far enough and that Biden should have eliminated all student debt. Others claim the relief will cause already high inflation to worsen and that the program is unfair in many ways.
Lincoln girls move to 4-0; WVU women set for St. Francis
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars improved their record to 4-0 with an 8-0 blanking of the Braxton County Eagles on Saturday. Payton Riley fired her second hat trick in as many games and Eden Ashcraft and Gracey Fortney added two goals each.
Sheila D. Carpenter
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sheila D. Carpenter, age 66, of Vantage Hill Circle, Buckhannon, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born on July 17, 1956, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Rev. Donzel Wayne and Valta C. James Nicholson.
West Virginia University fans hopeful for winning football season, beginning with Thursday's Backyard Brawl
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With West Virginia University adding potential starting quarterback J.T. Daniels and fifth-year senior corner Rashad Ajayi this year, local Mountaineer fans are hopeful the team can improve on last season and go to a bowl game or the Big 12 Conference Championship. WVU's first...
Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital...
