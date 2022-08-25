ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

WVU Medicine's Albert Wright details planned capital projects

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Shortly after opening the doors of the new $215 million, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in late September, the state’s largest health care system plans to begin its next phase of expansion projects. The WVU Health System board of directors recently approved...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Benvenuti: West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival returns to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is set to kick off next weekend in downtown Clarksburg after being missing since 2019. “We have gone through many challenges with COVID, of course, and last year coming so close to having the festival because of the pandemic, I am ecstatic. And I think the town of Clarksburg itself is ecstatic to be able to finally come together again in the streets, have that sense of community and honor our tradition,” said Marissa Bailey, Regina Maria XLIII.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Society
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

First Pride Parade comes to downtown Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Morgantown Pride Parade marched through downtown on Saturday evening, kicking off Morgantown Pride Weekend. Pride Month is in June, but Morgantown Pride President Ash Orr said he likes to wait until West Virginia University students are back to fully celebrate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport, West Virginia's Rachel Morgan appointed as Forest Festival princess

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport's Rachel Alice Morgan will serve as a Princess to the Royal Court of Maid Silvia LXXXIV, Caroline Marie Fluke. Morgan was appointed by Mountain State Forest Festival Director General Robbie Morris and is the daughter of Timothy and Shawn Morgan of Bridgeport. She is the granddaughter of Donna and Jim Comer of Apple Grove and Sue Morgan and the late Rev. Sterling Morgan of Lewisburg. She has one brother, Luke Morgan.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Small businesses have promising landscape in NCWV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the course of the summer, businesses were opening and moving into North Central West Virginia, suggesting a promising economic outlook. “We have had more ribbon cuttings this year, so far. I think we’re up to 35 this year to date. Last year, we did 32 for the entire year, so if that’s any indication, then things are looking up here in Harrison County,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 28, 1900: Harrison H. Ferrell Jr. was born in Chicago. Known as “the Dean” to generations of students, he was...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Charity#Wv News
WVNews

WVU Organic Field Day is Saturday

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University will celebrate pioneering work in organic farming during its Organic Field Day from 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center. The WVU Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center compares organic farming systems to assist growers in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia general election just around the corner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Just over 70 days remain before this year’s Nov. 8 midterm election. West Virginia voters have until Oct. 18 — that’s 21 days before Election Day — to register to vote, change their party affiliation or make other changes to their voter registration information.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
WVNews

West Virginia University professor talks student loan debt forgiveness

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been a wide variety of reactions to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday announcement about student loan forgiveness. Some argue the decision does not go far enough and that Biden should have eliminated all student debt. Others claim the relief will cause already high inflation to worsen and that the program is unfair in many ways.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lincoln girls move to 4-0; WVU women set for St. Francis

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars improved their record to 4-0 with an 8-0 blanking of the Braxton County Eagles on Saturday. Payton Riley fired her second hat trick in as many games and Eden Ashcraft and Gracey Fortney added two goals each.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Sheila D. Carpenter

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sheila D. Carpenter, age 66, of Vantage Hill Circle, Buckhannon, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born on July 17, 1956, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Rev. Donzel Wayne and Valta C. James Nicholson.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy