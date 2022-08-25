Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crashes Keeping First Responders Busy
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut's Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Stand-Off
Ansonia News: Stand-Off2022-08-28@7:30PMish– A viewer provided this photo of a stand-off on Elm Street. At 11:45pm the stand-off continues.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car Hits Central High School
2022-08-28@8:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Students will be welcomed to the first day of school Monday to a modified facade at Central High School at 1 Lincoln Boulevard. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Had the brick column not stopped the car the damage to the school could have been much worse.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash
2022-08-26@10:10 pm #Bridgeport CT– A two-car crash on Fairfield Avenue near Orland/Albion Street with reported injuries.
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
Register Citizen
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
DoingItLocal
I-95 Crash
2022-0826@8:47pm–#Westport CT– #cttraffic– #Norwalk CT– A three-car crash on I-95 southbound between exits 17 and 16 in the left lane with 3 injured according to radio reports.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2nd Overnight Shooting
#Bridgeport CT– On August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a report of several shots fired at the BP Gas Station located at 1464 Fairfield Avenue. No victim(s) were located at the scene or at area hospitals immediately following the incident. Patrol Officers discovered more than 20 shell casings at the gas station and submitted them into evidence.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Abduction Arrest
#Ansonia CT– On August 27, 2022, at about 5:15 P.M. the Ansonia Police Department received a complaint of an abduction of a female and her sixth-month-old daughter on High Street. The first officers on the scene met the complaint who reported her sister, Galylea Perez, age 22, and Galylea’s six-month-old daughter Eliana Perez was forced into a car by Joshua Lopez, age 23, the father of Eliana. Joshua was driving a four-door silver Honda Accord with Massachusetts registration 2NCT89. The complainant reported Joshua implied he had a gun but no weapon was displayed. There was current domestic violence no-contact court order out of New York City against Joshua involving Galylea. The vehicle description as well as photos of the car and the parties involved were sent out to the surrounding towns and throughout the state. At about 7:00 P.M. the Shelton Police Department contacted Ansonia reporting they had Joshua in custody. Galylea and Eliana were not on the scene but had been picked up by another relative, they were both safe and unharmed. There was no weapon found on Joshua or in his car at the time of his arrest.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Boat Ramp Closed
Bridgeport, CT – City of Bridgeport advises residents that the Newfield boat ramp located at 421 Seaview Avenue will be temporarily closed until further notice for safety concerns. The following two boat ramps will still be available:. Seaside Park – *only available to individuals with a Bridgeport 2022 Park...
Register Citizen
Community news: Lobsterfest returns to Westport and more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Westport Farmers Market announces photo contest winners. Westport Farmers Market’s announced the winners of the children’s Young Shoots photography contest at a recent event held at Gilberties’ Herbs and Garden Center where all of the photographs were exhibited.
LI boat explosion leaves 5 hospitalized
Five people were hospitalized after a boat exploded in the water off Babylon Village on Friday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
Crews respond to house fire on Harborview Drive in Essex
ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple fire crews are responding to a housefire in Essex on Friday evening. Smoke was seen billowing out of a home as the Killingworth and Westbrook fire departments worked to put out the blaze. No other information is available at this time.
Haddam woman hospitalized after falling into fire pit
MIDDLESEX, Conn. (WTNH) – A Haddam woman fell into a fire pit Saturday night, causing severe burns, the Haddam Fire Department says. Haddam Fire responded to a single-family residence on Park Road at 11:40 p.m. Saturday to assist the 54-year-old woman, who was taken via ambulance with Haddam Emergency Services to Hartford Hospital. The department […]
greenwichfreepress.com
Fight Results in Arrest of Greenwich Man
On Aug 21 Greenwich Police responded to a report of a fight in the street in the area of 99 Railroad Ave, which is the address associated with MacDuff’s. Police say the incident took place around 1:36am and that their on scene investigation revealed that Graham Gallagher,51, of Greenwich, was the primary aggressor and that the altercation resulted in both subjects involved sustaining minor injuries.
NBC Connecticut
2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Wethersfield Neighborhood
Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
Teens accused of using aerosol cans to light fires in Fairfield as part of TikTok trend
Police in Fairfield are asking for the public's help in identifying teenagers who they say have been using aerosol cans to start fires as part of a TikTok trend.
Register Citizen
Community news: New dog grooming shop opens in Fairfield and more
The Salty Dog Grooming Shoppe held a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 475 Kings Highway East in Fairfield. Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick officiated the ceremony. Guests were also able to learn about the business’s pet friendly services and why the business is special. The business’s owner...
DoingItLocal
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day
#Bridgeport CT– The City of Bridgeport will kick off the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 27, 2022, at Blackham School, 425 Thorme Street. This yearly event allows the Bridgeport community to securely dispose of dangerous objects at no cost. Bring your hazardous garbage, and the on-site personnel will handle the rest.
ALERT CENTER: Car slams into Dairy Mart in Levittown
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Dairy Mart.
