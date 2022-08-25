ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Tracking Monday showers and storms

Tonight: Showers and storms will continue to push to the southeast with a few isolated showers remaining along or south of I-44. Overnight lows cool to just above 70 degrees with winds out of the southwest. Tomorrow: A few isolated storms will begin to the southeast of I-44 by the...
Tracking a cold front and Monday’s storm chances

TODAY: Similar to Sunday morning, Monday starts in the 70s, with a muggy feel to the air. Monday presents as a slightly warmer day overall, with another round of scattered thunderstorms expected this evening. The first half of the day looks dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb to near 90 before storm chances increase this afternoon, as a cold front starts to nudge into mid-Missouri. Storms will likely start north of I-70 during the late afternoon, and slowly work south through the evening. There is a chance we may see an isolated strong storm with the capability of producing gusty wind or hail. Heavy rain and lightning will be the most likely threat.
Missouri State
Tracking a warmer weekend with showers and storms

Tonight: Skies look to remain partly cloudy with a few lingering isolated storms toward the I-44 corridor that will continue to exit the the southeast. Overnight lows cool to the upper 60's with winds out of the northeast at 5 mph. Tomorrow: Skies remain partly cloudy as winds switch back...
