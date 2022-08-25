Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Police investigating murder on Ravenswood Drive
Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on Ravenswood Drive near Benninghof Avenue that has claimed the life of an Evansville man. Authorities say that at around 10:50PM on Saturday, Evansville police officers were dispatched to Ravenswood Drive for a man that had been shot in the chest. Officers learned...
Evansville Saturday shooting leaves man dead
Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had been shot in the chest on Saturday around 10:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. According to a press release, officers attempted live saving measures but the man died on the scene.
14news.com
Police investigating overnight murder in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder after they were called to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive late Saturday night. According to a press release, officers were called around 10:50 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot. Officers say when they...
k105.com
2 killed, 2 others shot at Henderson homeless shelter
Two people have been killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter. The Henderson Police Department said that Thursday night at approximately 7:40, officers were dispatched to “multiple people shot” at Harbor House Christian Center at 804 Clay Street. Upon police arriving, they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EPD: Off-duty cop catches shoplifter red-handed
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an off-duty police officer confronted a would-be thief Friday evening in Evansville. Evansville Police officers were called to the Walgreens on S Green River around 7:30 that night for a theft report. An off-duty officer says he saw a man hiding merchandise in a backpack. According to EPD, the […]
WANE-TV
Woman allegedly shoots husband, herself during argument
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — At approximately 8:42 p.m. Friday, Posey County Dispatch received a call of a man and woman shot near the 100 block of State Road 62. When Mount Vernon Police arrived they found 58-year-old Herbert Wade on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Police also located 48-year-old Melissa Wade in a bedroom also with a gunshot wound.
wevv.com
Henderson man facing multiple charges after traffic stop
A Henderson , Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after police say they conducted a traffic stop and found 1 pound of Marijuana. According to the news release, Henderson Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop at Fifth Street and North Green Street and located a large amount of Marijuana weighing about 1 pound.
wrul.com
Carmi Woman Attacked in Own Home Friday Night; Suspect in Custody
A harrowing escape from what could have turned into a deadly encounter has one Carmi woman advising others to be vigilant even in a relatively safe, small town. After returning home from work as a nurse at a hospital in Evansville, Jennifer Peerman was allegedly confronted and attacked at her Third Street home. Carmi Police confirm they have the suspect in custody. Peerman says she got off work at 7 and came into a dark home and went about her routine including bathing, dinner and watching a few shows before planning to go to bed. When her cat jumped up suddenly and opened the bedroom door to exit, Peerman said she noticed the door returned shut; something she says isn’t common. Additionally, she says she heard footsteps. She called out for her eldest daughter to no reply. She immediately called her friend Amanda Williams and asked her to stay on the phone with her while she checked the house. As she walked out the bedroom door, Peerman says she saw the silhouette of a man coming for her with a knife. Armed with only a fork, a struggle ensued and the perpetrator was able to get the phone away from Peerman as she screamed for her friend to call 911. At that point, Peerman says she shoved the aggressor and ran from her home looking for help. Luckily, her neighbor Ginger Mallette answered the door and kept her safe while authorities responded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in Harbor House shooting to be laid to rest
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the man who lost his life in the Harbor House shooting last week in Henderson. Stephen Wathen, 67, was one of two victims that passed away in the shooting. According to his obituary, Wathen was a Memorial High School graduate and was an avid sports […]
wevv.com
Victims identified in fatal shooting at Henderson men's shelter
Two people who were killed in a Thursday night shooting in Henderson, Kentucky, have been identified. The Henderson Police Department identified the victims as 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes. Holmes is being remembered by many as a friend. Those sharing memories of Holmes say he had a big...
14news.com
EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to a crash with possible injuries on Weinbach Avenue. Central Dispatch says that crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials with EPD say when police arrived on scene they found a car and dump truck had been involved in...
wevv.com
'He may be reloading': 911 calls released after double fatal shooting at Henderson shelter
Panic can be heard in the voices of 911 callers at the scene of a fatal active shooter incident that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. One man who called 911 from the scene of the shooting pleaded for a speedy response from authorities. "He's still here... Please hurry,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Crash In Jasper
On Friday at approximately 11:58 a.m., the Jasper Police Department received a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of State Road 162 and Meridian Road. First responders arrived on scene a short time later and found a fully engulfed SynEnergy propane truck driven by Nathan A. Cooper.
Victim identified in propane tanker crash
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A fatal accident along State Road 162 in Jasper claimed the life of one driver, closing the highway for nearly 4 and a half hours between South Newton Street and Meridian Road. “One vehicle was fully engulfed and it was a propane truck,” says Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt. “So, Jasper […]
Harbor House victims identified
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – HPD says the deceased victims were identified as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The surviving victims were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. All four victims were residents of the Harbor House. A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. […]
wevv.com
2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say
Two people are dead and two are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson. According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. for an active...
wevv.com
Two arrested in Muhlenberg County after marijuana, synthetic drugs found in home, police say
Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Central City, Kentucky, after police say they found cash, marijuana, synthetic drugs, and more during the search of a home. The Central City Police Department says officers began investigating with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services after a tip was...
Forklift rolls over person and leaks gas near Highway 266
A forklift rolled over an unidentified person in the 3800 block of Highway 266 on Sunday at 2:06 p.m. according to first responders. Officials say the forklift was on top of the person leaking gas.
DCSO: Juvenile tosses loaded gun while running from deputies
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was detained and charged with a slew of charges after authorities say they found him driving a stolen truck early Wednesday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Carter Road and Crabtree Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a stolen vehicle report. According […]
wevv.com
Henderson Police Department provides update on Harbor House
The Henderson Police Department provides a 1 p.m. update Friday on the double-fatality shooting that took place at the Harbor House men's shelter. Police provide more details on deadly shooting at Henderson men's shelter. Police say a chapel service had just ended at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson...
Comments / 0