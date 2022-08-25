A harrowing escape from what could have turned into a deadly encounter has one Carmi woman advising others to be vigilant even in a relatively safe, small town. After returning home from work as a nurse at a hospital in Evansville, Jennifer Peerman was allegedly confronted and attacked at her Third Street home. Carmi Police confirm they have the suspect in custody. Peerman says she got off work at 7 and came into a dark home and went about her routine including bathing, dinner and watching a few shows before planning to go to bed. When her cat jumped up suddenly and opened the bedroom door to exit, Peerman said she noticed the door returned shut; something she says isn’t common. Additionally, she says she heard footsteps. She called out for her eldest daughter to no reply. She immediately called her friend Amanda Williams and asked her to stay on the phone with her while she checked the house. As she walked out the bedroom door, Peerman says she saw the silhouette of a man coming for her with a knife. Armed with only a fork, a struggle ensued and the perpetrator was able to get the phone away from Peerman as she screamed for her friend to call 911. At that point, Peerman says she shoved the aggressor and ran from her home looking for help. Luckily, her neighbor Ginger Mallette answered the door and kept her safe while authorities responded.

CARMI, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO