Jerry Westrom trial in cold case murder goes to the jury

MINNEAPOLIS -- The trial of Jerry Westrom, who is charged in the 1993 murder of Jeanie Ann Childs in south Minneapolis, is now in the hands of the jury.

The defense ended its closing arguments early Thursday afternoon. Earlier in the morning, the prosecution presented its case.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors argued that Westrom's footprint matched a bloody footprint found at Childs' home, and his DNA was found on several items in the apartment, including a comforter and a towel in the bathroom.

Childs, 35, was found stabbed to death in her apartment. Westrom is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Prosecutor Mike Radmer told the jury last week that Westrom's assault was premediated and he was determined to kill Childs.

On the other side, Westrom's defense has argued that Childs, who worked as a prostitute, could have been killed by another person, her alleged pimp, who lived in this same apartment complex. Some of the man's hairs were found in Childs' hand. That man died in 2017.

Defense attorney Steve Meshbesher called the prosecution's evidence circumstantial and based on assumptions.

Westrom was charged in the decades-old cold case after investigators followed him to a hockey game and grabbed a napkin that he threw in the trash. They used the napkin to obtain his DNA.