Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Riversports OKC To Host Red Bull Rapids

Hundreds of rapid seekers will come together Saturday for the Red Bull Rapids at Riversport OKC. The event kicks off at 12 p.m. Over 33 teams created custom made paddle boats and will race down the rapids. Creative themes will be on display from a variety of unique homemade boats...
OKC VeloCity

New Bricktown development will provide a Dream-like experience

Bricktown is building on the ongoing evolution of Oklahoma City with the addition of a $275 million project that will be erected by 2024. The Dream Hotel Group, known for their luxurious lodging from New York to Nashville, South Beach, and even Bangkok, has now set its sights on Oklahoma City. The group will be collaborating with California-based Matteson Capital LLC on a large mixed-use destination.
blackchronicle.com

TTCU surprises drivers with a free tank of gas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was no prank at the pump – on Wednesday morning, one local credit union was surprising drivers by filling their gas tanks for free. Word spread quickly and many started lining up outside the Casey’s gas station on the corner of NW 192nd St. and Pennsylvania Ave.
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Oklahoma City

Small furry pets available for adoption in Oklahoma City. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Petfinder.
KFOR

Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
news9.com

OKCPS Announces Fall Readiness Program

Oklahoma City Public Schools is offering a free resource for families to help prepare children for early education. The workshops, materials and toys provided will all be free plus there are virtual learning options available. Parents can register their child for the fall school readiness workshops happening this September by...
news9.com

Police Investigating NW Oklahoma City Homicide

Oklahoma City Police said officers have identified a person of interest in a Saturday morning homicide. Police said it happened around 8 a.m. at a homeless encampment on W. Memorial Rd. between N. Santa Fe and N. Western Ave. Authorities told News 9 the victim is a male, his age...
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City Police investigate after 16-year-old recent father killed by stray bullet

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. - Advertisement - OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a stray bullet struck down a 16-year-old when shots rang out at a south side events center Friday night. That young man is reportedly the father of an 8 month old boy.
