Riversports OKC To Host Red Bull Rapids
Hundreds of rapid seekers will come together Saturday for the Red Bull Rapids at Riversport OKC. The event kicks off at 12 p.m. Over 33 teams created custom made paddle boats and will race down the rapids. Creative themes will be on display from a variety of unique homemade boats...
OKC VeloCity
New Bricktown development will provide a Dream-like experience
Bricktown is building on the ongoing evolution of Oklahoma City with the addition of a $275 million project that will be erected by 2024. The Dream Hotel Group, known for their luxurious lodging from New York to Nashville, South Beach, and even Bangkok, has now set its sights on Oklahoma City. The group will be collaborating with California-based Matteson Capital LLC on a large mixed-use destination.
Outdoor events around OKC to send summer off in style
With the heat getting back to tolerable levels, there are plenty of good ways to wrap up your summer in September. The post Outdoor events around OKC to send summer off in style appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium offering new food for fans
Kickoff is just over a week away, and it appears the Sooners offense isn’t the only impressive spread fans will see at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium this season.
Oklahoma inmate gets away from Community Correction Facility, quickly found hiding in field nearby
An inmate got away from a Community Correctional Facility in Oklahoma City and was quickly found hiding in a field nearby.
Stillwater bridge under construction to take longer and cost more than expected
A bridge under construction in Stillwater is expected to take longer than what was originally intended. The Husband St. Bridge project will take, at minimum, a half-year longer to complete and cost approximately $500k more than originally expected. In Sept. 2014, the City of Stillwater outsourced geotechnical and engineering services,...
TTCU surprises drivers with a free tank of gas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was no prank at the pump – on Wednesday morning, one local credit union was surprising drivers by filling their gas tanks for free. Word spread quickly and many started lining up outside the Casey’s gas station on the corner of NW 192nd St. and Pennsylvania Ave.
Small furry pets available for adoption in Oklahoma City
Small furry pets available for adoption in Oklahoma City. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Petfinder.
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
'Tulsa King' Producers Put Out Casting Call
OKLAHOMA CITY - The show's producers are looking for "hip and cool-looking people" in their 20's and 30s to appear in a party scene. Filming will take place in Oklahoma City at a location yet to be announced.
OKCPS Announces Fall Readiness Program
Oklahoma City Public Schools is offering a free resource for families to help prepare children for early education. The workshops, materials and toys provided will all be free plus there are virtual learning options available. Parents can register their child for the fall school readiness workshops happening this September by...
Business Owner Upset By Number Of Unhoused People Near His Property
A downtown Oklahoma City property owner says he’s spending hundreds of thousands to deal with a problem he doesn’t believe should be his. It’s one the city says is happening across the country, and it’s trying a new approach. Welding torches hum and grinders buzz in...
OKC metro case the subject of hit Netflix show 'Girl in the Picture'
OKLAHOMA CITY — "The Girl in the Picture" is one of the top shows on Netflix. Many younger Oklahomans were surprised to realize this tale came to a head in the Oklahoma City metro. The show details at least two kidnappings and at least two murders. KOCO 5 sat...
Police Investigating NW Oklahoma City Homicide
Oklahoma City Police said officers have identified a person of interest in a Saturday morning homicide. Police said it happened around 8 a.m. at a homeless encampment on W. Memorial Rd. between N. Santa Fe and N. Western Ave. Authorities told News 9 the victim is a male, his age...
This Oklahoma Arcade has the Largest Collection of Pinball Machines & Games!
If you're looking for a good time and something the entire family will enjoy head to Oklahoma City, OK. and check out the Sooner State's biggest, best, and longest-running arcade...Cactus Jack's Family Fun Center!. They have the largest collection of pinball machines in the state and one of the largest...
Oklahoma City man says he used Apple AirTag to track down stolen motorbike
It’s rare to get your items back after they’ve been stolen, but that was not the case for one Oklahoman. He claims his miniature motorbike was stolen off his front porch earlier this week. That’s when he took matters into his own hands.
End Of Watch: Oklahoma Co. Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Co. Sgt. Bobby Swartz is the first Oklahoma County deputy killed in the line of duty since 1935. Friday was an emotional day for the whole department as they made their "End of Watch" call over the radio.
Watch: Hundreds show respect for fallen Oklahoma Co deputy
It was an inspiring show of support for a fallen Oklahoma County deputy who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.
Oklahoma City Police investigate after 16-year-old recent father killed by stray bullet
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. - Advertisement - OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a stray bullet struck down a 16-year-old when shots rang out at a south side events center Friday night. That young man is reportedly the father of an 8 month old boy.
Review: Levy Restaurants Raises the Bar for Concessions at Oklahoma Games This Year
From Korean barbecue to Midway Deli to frozen custard to endless fruit-infused tea selections, Sooner Nation should bring their appetite to Memorial Stadium.
