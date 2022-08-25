ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dr Ben Carson on Biden student loan handout: How in the world is that fair?

Former Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson explained what makes President Biden's student loan debt handouts unfair Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." DR. BEN CARSON: This is supposed to be a country where we have liberty and justice for all, and yet now we have this plan with the debt cancelation, over $500 billion right there, loan forbearance, another $16 billion, the income-driven repayment plan, another $70 billion.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Berman
Fox News

Biden seemingly apologizes to White House staff after taking too many media questions: ‘I shouldn’t do that’

During a White House event on Friday, President Biden appeared to apologize to his own staff after being instructed to stop taking questions from reporters at the meeting. Biden met with local officials and activists on Women’s Equality Day to discuss guaranteeing abortion access throughout the country in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Cnn#Student Debt#Federal Student Aid#Loan Forgiveness#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse#Department Of Education#Moody
Fox News

Bill Maher rails against 'conspiracy' by media, Big Tech, to suppress Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020

"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted the widespread suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election. During Friday night's panel discussion, Maher highlighted the controversial comments made by liberal podcaster Sam Harris, who openly approved of the "conspiracy" to bury the brewing scandal that implicated then-candidate Joe Biden in order to defeat President Trump on Election Day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Fox News

782K+
Followers
177K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy