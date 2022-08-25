Former Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson explained what makes President Biden's student loan debt handouts unfair Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." DR. BEN CARSON: This is supposed to be a country where we have liberty and justice for all, and yet now we have this plan with the debt cancelation, over $500 billion right there, loan forbearance, another $16 billion, the income-driven repayment plan, another $70 billion.

