Nearly 100 Republicans demand Pelosi hold Biden accountable for $500B student debt handout
FIRST ON FOX: Nearly 100 House Republicans signed onto a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., calling on her to hold President Biden accountable for his $500 billion student debt handout. Georgia Republican Rep. Jody Hice led the spicy letter with 93 of his colleagues to Pelosi demanding the...
DAY FOUR: White House refuses to say who will pay for Biden $500,000,000,000 student loan handout
The White House remains mum on how it plans to pay for President Biden's decision to cancel between $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for some Americans or if future tax hikes will be needed to cover the proposal which, by some estimates, costs more than $500 billion. Despite unveiling...
Biden’s school loan handout could push even more Hispanic voters to the GOP, conservatives hope
President Biden’s polarizing decision to cancel between $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for some Americans could turn out to be the latest flashpoint to push Hispanic voters toward the GOP, some conservatives say. In recent years, Hispanics and members of Latino communities across America have largely voted Democratic,...
Dr Ben Carson on Biden student loan handout: How in the world is that fair?
Former Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson explained what makes President Biden's student loan debt handouts unfair Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." DR. BEN CARSON: This is supposed to be a country where we have liberty and justice for all, and yet now we have this plan with the debt cancelation, over $500 billion right there, loan forbearance, another $16 billion, the income-driven repayment plan, another $70 billion.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defends Biden's 'semi-fascism' claim about 'MAGA Republicans'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended remarks that President Biden made on Thursday in which he said some segments of the Republican Party are "like semi-fascism." Biden made the remarks during a fundraiser in Bethesda, Maryland before heading to a rally intended to help Democrats gain momentum for the...
Biden seemingly apologizes to White House staff after taking too many media questions: ‘I shouldn’t do that’
During a White House event on Friday, President Biden appeared to apologize to his own staff after being instructed to stop taking questions from reporters at the meeting. Biden met with local officials and activists on Women’s Equality Day to discuss guaranteeing abortion access throughout the country in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade.
Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president
Trump attorney Alina Habba explained how the released Mar-a-Lago affidavit just showed Trump's team they were right and that there was "nothing relevant" in the document Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ALINA HABBA: I learned that we were right, that this is, again, another political witch hunt, that they're ignoring...
Karine Jean-Pierre clashes with CNN's Don Lemon on Biden's 'semi-fascism' jab against GOP
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a heated clash with CNN anchor Don Lemon on President Biden's latest attack directed at Republicans. At a Thursday fundraiser in Maryland ahead of a rally appearance, Biden reiterated his "MAGA" attacks on the right, linking their ideology to "semi-fascism." "What we’re seeing...
A 34-year-old accountant who paid off $100,000 in private student loans says they deserve relief too
A little more than 8% of outstanding student loan debt is from private loans, which makes up about $140 billion. Ash, a 34-year-old accountant from Connecticut, graduated from college in 2009 year with more than $100,000 in private loans, she says. Still, she thinks of herself as relatively lucky. With...
Biden joins other Dems in dismissing Republican voters, says he doesn't 'respect these MAGA Republicans'
President Biden became the latest high-profile Democrat this week to dismiss a large swath of Republican voters during a Thursday campaign rally, saying he does not "respect these MAGA Republicans." Biden's remarks came during a speech he gave at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, located in Montgomery County.
Nikki Haley fires back after tax forms leaked to media: 'Republicans have been too nice for too long'
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday fired back with a scathing statement after Internal Revenue Service filings of her nonprofit were leaked and reported on by the media -- arguing the move was a bid to intimidate conservative donors. Politico on Friday published information about donors who had made...
Bill Maher rails against 'conspiracy' by media, Big Tech, to suppress Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020
"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted the widespread suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election. During Friday night's panel discussion, Maher highlighted the controversial comments made by liberal podcaster Sam Harris, who openly approved of the "conspiracy" to bury the brewing scandal that implicated then-candidate Joe Biden in order to defeat President Trump on Election Day.
Social Security payments: First half of monthly $1,682 checks to be sent in just six days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income are scheduled to receive their first of two $841 checks in September in only six days.
Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the FBI for its alleged censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop, warning that, if the American people were aware of the scandal, Biden would "not be president" today. Johnson joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the potential impact of the bombshell allegations on the 2020 presidential election.
White House ruthlessly shames GOP critics of Biden student loan handout, gets slammed: ‘Hatch Act violation?’
The White House Twitter account received flak on social media Thursday, after it targeted and shamed Republican lawmakers who have been critical of President Joe Biden’s student loan handout. The account mentioned several prominent GOP members by name, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., admonishing them for government loans...
Student loan handout reaction: People 'are getting rewarded for doing the least amount'
Reacting to the new Biden administration student loan handout plan — which has elicited an array of comments — one New Jersey human resources professional who paid off over $30,000 of student loan debt by scrimping and saving for years told Fox News Digital, "A loan is a loan."
MSNBC professor: Those who support busing illegal immigrants to NYC are 'racists,' like segregationists
Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, argued that people in Arizona and Texas who support sending illegal immigrants to New York City are "racists" comparable to segregationists on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" Saturday. Guest host Jason Johnson asked Greer about the price of busing illegal...
Stephen Miller: Heavily redacted Trump affidavit shows that US is now a banana republic
Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller explained how the affidavit for the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago shows that the United States turned into a "banana republic" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." STEPHEN MILLER:. that affidavit, what's so offensive, what's so outrageous, what's so shocking? To summarize it in a sentence, it's...
Bernie Sanders reacts to concerns from Democrats on student loan handout: 'That criticism is correct'
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Sunday responded to examples of Democrats criticizing President Biden's $500,000,000,000 student loan handout by saying the "criticism is correct" before arguing that the "answer is not to deny help to people who cannot deal with these horrendous student debts." "Well, the truth is, in a...
DNC's Richmond insists Biden has authority to cancel student loans despite past Pelosi claim otherwise
President Biden's handout of $10,000 in student loans for many Americans will likely be met with legal challenges, but Democratic National Committee senior adviser Cedric Richmond insists that Biden will prevail. In an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Richmond defended the legality of the move, despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
