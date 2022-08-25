Man allegedly asked for gas money before robbing victim in Lancaster County

BART TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating a robbery that involved a man in a vehicle who asked for gas money before a back-seat passenger brandished a gun and demanded more.

Police say that on Aug. 24 around 6:30 p.m., troopers from PSP-Lancaster responded to the unit block of Lancaster Avenue in Bart Township, Lancaster County, for a reported robbery.

The victim told police he was outside his home when a white/silver BMW (pictured below) slowly approached him. There was a man driving the vehicle, a young girl crying in the passenger seat, and a woman in the back seat, the victim told police, according to PSP.

The driver held up gold chains and told the victim he needed gas money, police say. The victim pulled about $137 out of his pocket, intending to give the man $5, when the woman in the back seat held up a handgun, police report.

The victim gave his money to the people in the vehicle, and the woman demanded the victim’s Apple Watch, as well, police say.

In addition to that incident, PSP-Lancaster received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2100 block of Robert Fulton Highway in Fulton Township, Lancaster County. A caller said that a man approached him and said he was out of gas, offering to exchange jewelry for gas, according to police.

Police say the victim(s) described the driver as a heavyset man about 50-60 years old, possibly Black or Hispanic, who was balding and had gold front teeth. The front-seat passenger was described as a girl around 6-10 years old with short brown hair who was crying with her hands on her face in both incidents. And police say the rear passenger was described as a Hispanic woman in her late 40s or early 50s who was wearing a gold ring with a gem.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact PSP-Lancaster at 717-299-7650.

