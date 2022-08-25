Nike Becomes World’s Highest-Earning Brand From NFT Sales
Nike has become the highest-earning brand for NFT sales. The footwear giant achieved over $185 million in revenue from the sale of its NFT's, according to data from Dune Analytics. In addition to total revenue being seven times higher than the next brand on dunes' list, Nike's total secondary sales topped over $1.2-milllion. Donnie Dinch, CEO of Bitski, breaks down Nike's success and provides insight on other stories making headlines in the crypto world.
