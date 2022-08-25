ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School placed on 'secure status' after bear spotted nearby

By Austen Erblat
 3 days ago

Beattie Elementary School in Fort Collins had a curious visitor today, causing local police and wildlife officials to take safety measures near the school.

The school was placed on "secure status" after a bear was spotted nearby, according to Fort Collins Police.

"A resident called to report a bear near Beattie Elementary today," the department tweeted around 8:40 a.m. "The school was placed on secure status (doors locked, learning continued). You may see police presence as we work with [Colorado Parks and Wildlife] to relocate the wayward visitor to a more suitable learning environment for bears."

The department tweeted a picture of the bear that was sent to them by an area resident, as well as tips for being safe around bears and other wildlife:

Wildlife officers were able to immobilize the bear off Center Avenue near the U.S. Forest Service office. He was transported to a better habitat for bears.

