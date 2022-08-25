Why pro traveler Rick Steves always makes space for bulky Bose headphones, even when flying with just a carry-on

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Rick Steves, host of the show "Rick Steves' Europe," shared his must-have travel items with Insider .

Even when traveling for months, he never checks a bag, yet he always packs bulky Bose headphones.

Steves said he loves the Bose headphones because they give him privacy on planes and trains.

"I just love my Bose noise reduction headphones , the big kind that goes around your ear," said Steves. "That's a major investment of packing space for me to take something that a lot of people would think is not essential."

"They give me beautiful music or beautiful silence," Steves told Insider.

"The noise reduction headphones give me privacy on the airplane and privacy on train rides," Steves said. "When I'm wearing them, nobody will talk to me."

Our senior tech reporter Antonio Villas-Boas has tested 50 headphones and recommends the Bose 700.

Read our full review of the Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones .

