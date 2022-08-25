ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Search continues for 75-year-old missing hiker in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Crews continue to search Sunday for a 75-year-old man reported missing while hiking on Mount Charleston in Las Vegas. Red Rock Search and Rescue has been searching since Wednesday for Rock Stanley, a former Marine from Texas was last seen by hikers around the North Loop Trail.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WacoTrib.com

Officials: 2 hurt in small sport aircraft crash in Nevada

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Two people were hurt in the crash of a small sport aircraft near an airport and Interstate 11 east of Las Vegas, authorities said Friday. Boulder City firefighters reported that injuries were minor after the single-engine Flight Design General Aviation GmbH went down about 1:30 p.m. near a solar power array, city spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante said. Solar equipment was not damaged.
BOULDER CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy