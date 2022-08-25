BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Two people were hurt in the crash of a small sport aircraft near an airport and Interstate 11 east of Las Vegas, authorities said Friday. Boulder City firefighters reported that injuries were minor after the single-engine Flight Design General Aviation GmbH went down about 1:30 p.m. near a solar power array, city spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante said. Solar equipment was not damaged.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO