LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channel, according to the Kansas City Star.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO