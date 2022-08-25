Read full article on original website
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. It’s the 19th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 21 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The remains of the 2-year-old male...
‘Wildest place in Maryland’ under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea. And that’s because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers...
Traveling couple makes W.Va. stops during photo, book tour
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — It’s hard not to be intrigued, and even harder to resist, when Linda and Robert Kalman approach you. There’s Linda, with her Midwestern geniality and folksy friendliness. And there’s Robert, with that 8-by-10 large-format camera: an old-school, image-capturer that looks like it came...
DNA: Remains match Tennessee sailor who died at Pearl Harbor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Department of Defense effort that began in 2015 to use science to solve one of our country’s prolonged mysteries has identified the remains of a Navy sailor from Athens, Tennessee, who died in the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor more than eight decades ago.
North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges. Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants,...
Oregon fire spreads, governor declares statewide emergency
MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, authorities said Sunday, as the threat of more blazes prompted the governor to sign a statewide emergency declaration. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
State police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed this week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. The suspension will be in place...
Hawaii has issued 1 gun carry permit since high court ruling
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, it has traditionally been practically impossible to obtain police permission to carry a loaded gun in public. And so far that hasn't changed, even after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to get such permits. Since the decision in June, only one permit has been granted.
Little-known candidate Kelley advances in Alaska Senate race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Buzz Kelley, a Republican candidate who has not reported raising any money, has advanced to the November general election in Alaska's U.S. Senate race. Kelley joins Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro in advancing from last week's primary. The top four vote-getters in the open primary advance to the general election in which ranked voting will be used. State elections officials released updated vote counts late Friday.
Independent lawmaker wins spot on Kansas ballot for governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas state senator who has clashed with Republican leaders has gained a spot on the November general election ballot as an independent candidate for govenor. The Kansas Secretary of State's office announced Thursday that Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, had turned in more...
Missouri man dies after being struck by his own boat
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channel, according to the Kansas City Star.
Hee-haw: Burro racing gains popularity in Colorado
LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — At the sound of gunfire, the burros take off in a sprint, so fast that the trail runners gripping their lead ropes are at risk of getting dragged down the pavement of historic Harrison Avenue. Within the first block, with a crowd of several hundred...
Man killed in Colorado mountains after "speed flying" crash
BRECKENRIDGE Colo. (AP) — A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying, which involves descending from heights using a specialized canopy that's similar to a paraglider. The speed flyer was reported missing Saturday morning by a friend who was supposed to...
Ex-legislative candidate dies in Delaware crash this week
HARTLY, Del. (AP) — A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
2-year-old abducted from California home, returned by police
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Saturday rescued a 2-year-old girl who had been taken at gunpoint by her father from her mother's Southern California home. San Bernardino police said on Twitter that officers responded Saturday to a call by a woman who reported that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her bedroom window, dragged her across the house by her hair and beaten her before taking out a gun and threatening to kill her.
Maine man sentenced to life in prison for triple killing
MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — A judge on Friday imposed the state's maximum penalty on a man who killed three people, sentencing him to life in prison. Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield traveled to three homes and shot and killed three people in February 2020 in the Down East part of the state, prosecutors said. A fourth shooting victim, Regina Long, survived the attack and spoke during Friday's sentencing, the Bangor Daily News reported.
