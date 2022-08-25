ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healdsburg, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay

Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
OAKLAND, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Small Town Partying: Kelseyville’s Kickin’ It in the Country

It’s a hot August evening in Kelseyville. The lingering summer’s heat is settling in. Off in the distance, Mt. Konocti stands tall, long evening shadows reaching toward it. But this isn’t your typical Thursday night in this small town. A barricade crosses Main Street, temporarily closing through traffic between 2nd and 3rd Street. But this closed block is far from empty. At Main and 2nd, a large stage is set for tonight’s Kickin’ it in the Country, a monthly Kelseyville tradition from June to September every summer. Lawn chairs sit in the shady spots on the street where cars typically park. Kids run across the yellow painted lines, reveling in their freedom. Nearer to the stage, a growing crowd sways to Dave Broida and the Blues Farm, tonight’s opening act. But that isn’t for a while, so there’s still plenty of time to grab a bite to eat before the party gets started.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Bodega Bay, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Healdsburg, CA
Lifestyle
City
Bodega Bay, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Healdsburg, CA
Healdsburg, CA
Food & Drinks
JamBase

Widespread Panic Busts Out ‘Casa Del Grillo’ In Napa

Widespread Panic played their original “Casa De Grillo” for the first time since 2014 during their concert Saturday night. The bust-out was part of the second show of a three-night run at Oxbow RiverStage in Napa, California. Frontman John Bell demonstrated his Spanish singing skills as “Casa Del...
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

PlumpJack winery group buys eastern Napa County vineyard for $14.5 million

A winery group co-founded by Gov. Gavin Newsom has acquired a 129-acre vineyard in northeastern Napa County for $14.5 million. PlumpJack Group, whose estate wineries include Napa Valley’s PlumpJack, Cade and Odette, has purchased Oso Vineyard from Michael Mondavi Family Estate, according to PlumpJack partner John Conover. The Michael...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
7x7.com

7 Classic Diners in San Francisco

Diners have a special place in the American psyche. Divey enough to come as we are, hearty enough to cure what ails us, they are as comforting as they are nourishing. And even though San Francisco has never had the same frenzied love affair with the greasy spoon as L.A. or New York, a good diner still draws a crowd morning, noon, or in the wee hours of the night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

George's Hideaway in Guerneville to become Sonoma's latest Project Homekey site

GUERNEVILLE – The quaintly rustic George's Hideaway in Guerneville was once home to cocktails, storied ghosts and even a brothel, but now it will become Sonoma County's sixth Project Homekey site for homeless individuals or those at risk of homelessness. The approval for the site came from the state Department of Housing and Community Development on Wednesday. Project Homekey converts vacant or underused buildings into state-funded supportive housing for people who need it. It works under a "housing first" model, which posits that people need the stability of a roof over their head and basic services before they can tackle larger challenges...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Beattie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Long Lines#Trout#Potato Salad#Dessert#Truffle#Food Drink#Barndiva#Spud Point Crab Co
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix

San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Frisco’s lyrical femcee So Vicious is taking no prisoners

So Vicious is performing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 7-11 p.m., at Zanzi’s, located at 19 Grand, Oakland. In this ocean of male Bay Area Hip Hop artists, there are only a few women rappers who have the respect to compete in this male dominated local industry, and the lyricists and Hunters Point representative So Vicious is one of them. Having known her for about a year, and having seen her rock stages all over the Bay, fixating fans from all different backgrounds, I can testify that she does her thing.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy