ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

I'm a doctor, and I know what it's like to be gaslighted as a patient. Here's what I do to advocate for myself in a medical setting.

By Anna Medaris
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptda8_0hV9Asd100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6Xun_0hV9Asd100
Dr. Christina Johnson

Richard Titus for Atlantic Health System

  • Patients often come to Dr. Christina Johnson after feeling dismissed by other clinicians.
  • Johnson is an African-American female physician who has experienced gaslighting herself.
  • This is Johnson's experience with, and advice about, gaslighting, as told to Anna Medaris.

My perspective on medical gaslighting is interesting because I am a woman physician, and there are multiple studies that show that we tend to listen more to our patients, we tend to do more counseling, we tend to respond more to our patients in general.

I'm also an African American physician, and there are few of us in the United States.

And so patients often come to our office because of those two factors, and because they feel a kinship that we will sit and will listen to them, we will help seek answers to their questions.

I see it every day: Patients who had joint pains and were told that it was simply obesity or overweight , and it turns out they have some kind of autoimmune disease. Or people who have abdominal pain chronically, and they just needed a particular image and it turns out they had a cancer . That's an extreme example.

The other angle of this, especially as a woman physician and an African American physician, is that we too undergo gaslighting.

When I was interviewing for MD/PhD programs, I was being told that clearly I was just in this for the money because of the background that I came from. I was told that I didn't have the academic strength to be in the field, despite my grades.

Professionally, when I bring up issues related to pay equity or work-life balance, I've been told that I'm just not working hard enough or efficiently enough.

So, we too can empathize with patients about gaslighting, and we too are patients.

I've also felt unheard as a patient

I've been dismissed or ignored or treated in a way that was rough.

For example, I likely had fibroids for many years prior to medical school. If you're a little bit younger, then it's, "Oh you probably don't have fibroids" or "you're just busy" or "you gained some weight."

One obstetrician, when I told her about the increase in bleeding, pressure, and pain during my menstrual cycles, insisted that I likely had a sexually transmitted infection. The first time she asked, it was appropriate. But she continued to ask multiple times in multiple ways about my sexual history, and when I clarified that those were not relevant in this instance, she continued to insist.

I was not offered the consideration of an alternative diagnosis, nor was I offered evaluation, like ultrasound, or treatment options, like hormonal contraceptives, for the symptoms.

I managed my cycles on my own until I got to medical school at Howard, where the physicians listened and more fully evaluated my concerns.

Once I partnered with a clinician who actually communicated well with me, I got the answer I needed and the treatment options I wanted.

Set expectations with your provider before the visit

The physician relationship is a partnership, so it's very important at the outset that both the clinician and the patient establish their expectations.

We wanna know: What are you hoping to accomplish? What are you concerned about? What did you Google?

Then we can say, "OK I hear that, let me hear more about the story, and these are the kinds of tests that we can do to try to answer the question."

If you've felt dismissed in the past , say, "I've been in another practice, I don't feel like I was being heard." That helps us better understand the urgency you feel. It helps us to understand how you prefer to communicate.

So be upfront in the beginning. Say, "I'd like to solve this issue, and if we have time, I'd like to also cover these other issues." That way both of you are on the same page.

We do our research , too

The other reason it's important to establish expectations in advance is because we do our research, too.

If you say you're coming in for back pain, I'm looking for old X-rays, physical therapy reports, how your mobility is, whether you've had a colonoscopy or a pap smear. My mind is already doing all of that before you get to the visit.

So sometimes the miscommunication can be that I've done all the prep work for one issue, but then you say, "I also want my elbow and my knee and my head checked out."

I need to say, "OK, I hear these other things are bothering you. Is it OK for us to touch base on that on another day?"

Understand we can't perform all tests right away

Sometimes patients have an expectation that everything will be done, when that's now how we're trained.

If that was the case, we would just do full-body MRIs for everyone. As soon as someone walks in the door, we would just order everything. But we don't do that.

We're trained to do "if-then" thinking (If you're experiencing this and this, then it could be this. If you're experiencing these three things, then it could be this or this or this.) And then we come up with what's the likeliest thing based on the duration of the condition and previous evaluations.

It's on the clinician to communicate to the patient, "I hear what you're saying. Let's go down this route. If that route is not the case, then we'll go down this route. And if that route is not the case, we're gonna have to bring in specialist care."

If you're not satisfied at the end of a visit, ask these questions

If you get to the end of that initial evaluation and you're still not at the answers you need, ask:

  • What's our next step?
  • If it's not this condition, what else are you thinking?
  • And then, what evaluations would I need?
  • Do you think I need to see a specialist?
  • Have you treated people with this condition before, and if so, what was helpful for them?

Communicate to the doctor how it's affecting you. For example, say:

  • The pain is affecting my ability to get to work
  • I'm so stiff when I wake up in the morning

I can help with that.

Most doctors want to help you

I want patients to be empowered to seek the kind of care and the relationships that they want.

There are thousands and thousands of clinicians out there who love what they do, who love helping patients, who love answering their questions and getting those diagnoses, who love helping to prevent disease, who love helping people to overcome their illnesses and get through their illnesses every day.

The 10-plus years we put into just training to be able to do this, almost all of us are doing it because we actually do want to help.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Scary Mommy

What Is Medical Gaslighting? How To Recognize It, From A Doctor Who’s Experienced It Herself

People go to doctors for many reasons, ranging from minor to much more serious. But looking at it from a broad-picture perspective, we go to doctors for help. We've been raised to think of physicians almost as friends or counselors. And, in theory, they're full of medical knowledge that the average person simply doesn't have. That's always been the benefit of doctors. You should be able to trust them with your life... right? Except for many, many patients, that trust just isn't there. Sure, there is the new nuisance of insurance companies wanting a say in absolutely every move you make and every referral, prescription, or diagnosis your doctor gives you. But many patients also worry about and deal with medical gaslighting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication

What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaslighting#Medical School#What I Do#African American#Md Phd
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
survivornet.com

‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Busy Mom, 61, Who Hated Going To The Doctor Ignored Her Pain Because She Thought It Was A ‘Kidney Infection:’ It Turned Out to Be Cancer

A Welsh woman assumed her pain was a kidney infection; she was later diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, says the National Health Service. Depending on where cancer starts, bowel cancer is sometimes called colon or rectal cancer, or colorectal cancer.
CANCER
The Independent

Woman reveals three questions to ask your partner to know if they are ‘the one’

A woman has shared three questions you should put to your partner to gauge whether they are the one for you.Posting on TikTok, Courtney Empey, 27, from Toronto, Canada, explained that she had been in the situation where she was unsure if she should rekindle her relationship with a former boyfriend.While at a doctors appointment, she sought advice from a nurse who was engaged to be married, and asked her how she knew her fiancee was “the one.”The nurse then offered her some “invaluable” advice, who told her to ask three key questions to help her make her decision.The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Insider

Insider

562K+
Followers
33K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy