Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Labor Day 2022 pickleball tournament returning to Chicago north suburb
The 2022 Association of Pickleball Professionals Chicago Open is returning to Chicago's northern suburbs Labor Day weekend.
The Largest Outdoor Fall Festival In Illinois Set To Open This September
Happy ALMOST fall, y'all! I know you've waited long enough for all your pumpkin-themed festivities to begin. September 22nd is when fall officially starts, so don't get too excited just yet! Yes, a bunch of Apple orchards have already opened their barn doors to the public, but it doesn't stop there! Chicago has one of the largest fall festivals opening very soon and I guarantee you've been waiting for them to announce their Grand Opening date.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Weekend Windup {Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022}
Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022. The weekend is almost here which means it is time to plan! Apple picking has started, so this is a good weekend to get a jump on that. There is still some summer fun to be enjoyed, too. Take a peek at my picks for this weekend:
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Catholic parish to open art gallery this weekend
Heads up, art lovers! A West Side church is opening a gallery this weekend to sell art created by some very special people, and all proceeds go to a special cause as well.
The Salt Shed: What to Know About Chicago's New Music Venue
The Morton Salt factory now stands as The Salt Shed, a budding venue that transformed Chicago’s historic building into a scene for music. With renovations still underway, all performances have taken place outdoors this year, but The Salt Shed said its indoor venue will open in 2023. Where Is...
Chicago Museum Free Days For Fall 2022
The days may be getting shorter, but not so short that you can't fit in a free Chicago museum visit. Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission for the fall of 2022. Art Institute. Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday. Adler Planetarium. Every...
Nayak Farm donating thousands of pounds of corn to local food banks
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Volunteers are gathering today to help, a sweet cause.Nayak Farms is donating 12 bins of sweet corn to local food banks. David Nayak runs the organization. He's a Chicago doctor turned farmer who recently bought farmland near Gardner, Illinois in Grundy County to grow corn. This is their first harvest season. They estimate about 11,000 pounds of corn will be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Nayak farms has already donated more than 60,000 pounds of sweet corn to Illinois food banks. They're on pace to donate 250,000 pounds of their corn before this harvest season is over.
#1 Indoor Entertainment Center In The World Officially Opened In Illinois
If you didn't hear before in a recent story, the place where you can play endless arcade games and enjoy an entire day of fun with your fam just opened in Romeoville, Illinois. With over 135,000 square feet of entertainment, there's bound to be something you and everyone in your...
napervillemagazine.com
A Brand New Bag
Appears in the September Issue issue. From the moment Debbie Lee opened her first Brown Bag Seafood outpost in 2014 in Chicago, local fish-lovers were smitten—hook, line, and sinker. Guests simply sashayed up to the front counter, pointed at their favorite seafood selection, and it was theirs. Salmon? Shrimp? Whitefish? Tuna? Cod? Each could be added to a salad, folded into taco shells, or bundled up in sandwich form with a side of tater tots.
How a Tragic School Fire Led Journey’s Jonathan Cain to Music
Jonathan Cain was nine years old when a fire broke out on Dec. 1, 1958, at Our Lady of the Angels School in Chicago, where he attended. The blaze started in the basement of one of the buildings and had spread uncontrollably within an hour, leaving children and teachers stranded in various parts of the campus. By the time the fire was extinguished, it was clear that the toll would be shocking. A total of 92 children and three nuns died as a result of the incident, either from the fire itself, heat, smoke inhalation or from injuries sustained as they jumped out of second-floor windows. Cain managed to escape the building.
PAWS Is Waiving Adoption Fees Saturday For ‘Clear The Shelters’ Day
On the tail of National Dog Day this Friday, the anti-cruelty shelter, PAWS, is celebrating with a ‘Clear the Shelters’ day with an adoption event! The city has been seeing an overwhelming overpopulation of animal shelters in the area, so the organization is waving fees to encourage adoption. The event is a nationally recognized event and is meant to help shelters find permanent homes for animals in need. The event allows people to adopt a pet with all fees waived this Saturday. The event goes from noon to 5 PM at The Anti-Cruelty Society, (Located at510 N. La Salle St.) or any of other its adoption locations.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
Mother's undying love for her son now helping thousands of Chicago families
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might not have had the privilege of knowing him during his short life, but little Jackson Chance continues to impact the lives of thousands of families. In 2011, Jackson was born with a chronic lung condition. He and his parents spent all of his 10 months of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit.It became home away from home, and the cost to park and be there every day for their son added up. His family started the Jackson Chance Foundation, raising money to pay for parking passes that parents and caregivers use while visiting...
Kait 8
LOOK: This dapper mail carrier is turning heads and melting hearts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the...
fox32chicago.com
Shedd Aquarium free days return in September with 11 dates for Illinois residents
CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium will be free to Illinois residents for 11 days this September. Any Illinoisan with a valid ID or proof of residency can see all the aquariums exhibits on the following days:. Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 from...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Lettuce Entertain You to join forces with Tao Group Hospitality to create a private members club in Chicago
Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants said Friday it is partnering with New York-based Tao Group Hospitality to create a one-of-a-kind private members club. With the goal of opening in late 2023, the as-yet-unnamed project will be located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The space will be designed by Joyce...
Bloomingdale's in Old Orchard Mall closing doors after 27 years in Skokie
After 27 years of serving the north suburbs, Bloomingdales in Old Orchard Mall will shut its door this October.
msn.com
Two children rescued and their mother injured during hotel fire Friday in Naperville
Aug. 27—Two children were rescued and their mother injured in a fire Friday at a hotel in the 1800 block of Diehl Road in Naperville, fire officials said. Firefighters arrived about 12:40 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from an air conditioning unit on the second-floor of the building's north side, according to a Naperville Fire Department report.
