NBC Los Angeles
At Least Three Killed in Santa Clarita Crash
At least three people were killed in a car crash in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The crash occurred at around 4:10 p.m. on San Francisquito Road near Riverview Road close to the Rosewood Equestrian Center. Two other people were also injured in the crash and are currently in...
DUI Driver Arrested After Crashing into Mountainside
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was arrested for DUI after crashing on the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita late Saturday night, Aug. 27. California Highway Patrol responded to the location just after 11:00 p.m. for a traffic collision involving a...
3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash
Three people are dead and two were critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Footage from the scene shows a white BMW and an older blue SUV that collided and remain smashed […]
Deputy Missing After Crash Found in Nearby Home, Rushed to Trauma Center
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy went missing after crashing an LASD SUV in the Stevenson Ranch community of Santa Clarita on Friday night, Aug. 26, and was found after a search at a nearby home. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station units responded...
msn.com
L.A. County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, crashing patrol vehicle
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and crashing his patrol vehicle Friday night in the Santa Clarita area, the department said in a statement Saturday afternoon. Deputy Carlos Lopez went missing for nearly an hour following the crash at Pico Canyon Road and...
One Killed, One Injured During Vehicle Crash on Freeway in West Covina
One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said.
Hollywood chase ends in crash; several vehicles damaged
A short pursuit through the streets of Hollywood ended with a dramatic crash late Saturday. Los Angeles police say they had just started chasing a stolen car suspect when the driver crashed into several other vehicles at the intersection of Franklin and Bronson avenues around 10:30 p.m. The stolen car rolled over, landing upside-down in […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Stolen Car Recovered By Santa Clarita Deputies
A car was reportedly stolen and recovered by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies within hours Friday night. At around 6:30 p.m. Friday night, deputies responded to reports of a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Lieutenant O’Neal with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty
New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
Pedestrian Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash Near 105 Freeway ID'd
A pedestrian killed in a crash near the unincorporated area of Willowbrook was a Bellflower resident, authorities said today.
LAFD works to rescue severely injured mountain biker in Brentwood
A man riding a mountain bike on a path near Brentwood was seriously injured and needed to be rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel Saturday morning. The biker, identified as a 56-year-old man, suffered “several traumatic injuries” around 9 a.m., according to an alert from the Fire Department. His location was around the 3000 […]
theavtimes.com
28 citations issued, no one arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint
PALMDALE – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but 28 citations were issued for other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to...
Santa Clarita Radio
Driver Steals Victim’s Phone After Hit-And-Run In Santa Clarita
A driver stole a victim’s phone after a hit-and-run in Santa Clarita Thursday. At around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive, according to Sergeant Gillespie with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “There...
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI
STEVENSON RANCH, Calif. – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty after he went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch. He was later found near his home. The deputy’s patrol SUV was found crashed in some...
LASD deputy who went missing after crash arrested on suspicion of DUI
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed his vehicle in Stevenson Ranch and then disappeared from the scene. The deputy’s patrol vehicle crashed around 9:30 p.m. Friday night near Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive, the department said. Not long after the […]
1 Trapped After 2-Vehicle Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped after a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection on Avenue M and 70th Street West in the city of Lancaster around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Witnesses stated that the gray sedan was traveling east on Avenue M and came to...
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana
A woman was stabbed to death in Santa Ana in what appeared to be a domestic dispute, authorities said.
L.A. Weekly
One Pronounced Dead after Multi-Car Collision on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]
According to the CHP, firefighters responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m., just north of Main Street. Investigators said the collision involved a Mercedes-Benz C300, Chevrolet Camaro and a gray sedan. Eventually, responders arrived and declared one person dead at the scene. However, their identity has not yet been released...
PCH traffic limited after man struck by vehicle
Traffic was limited on the Pacific Coast Highway Thursday night after a person was struck by a vehicle, officials said. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. in the 22000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway, according to Supervisor Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The man who was struck was flown […]
CHP busts $9 million cargo theft ring; 5 suspects arrested in Los Angeles County
VALLEJO -- Investigators with the California Highway Patrol have broken up a large-scale cargo theft ring and arrested five people believed responsible for more than $9 million in stolen electronics, the agency said Friday.The arrests earlier this month follow a two-year investigation by the CHP Golden Gate Division's cargo theft team, with assistance from CHP investigators from Southern California, according to the CHP. On August 4, CHP investigators, Los Angeles police, LAX police, and sheriff's deputies conducted a joint operation at various locations in the county, serving multiple search and arrest warrants. Five suspects were arrested and over $1 million in stolen cargo was recovered as well as $250,000 in cash, the CHP said.The electronics and electronic components recovered included products from Google, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Apple, and various other companies.The CHP said the investigation was ongoing and the identities of those arrested were being withheld so as not to compromise the ongoing investigation.
