WATCH: Alabama kicker commit Conor Talty kicks 51-yard field goal
Alabama football’s kicker commit, Conor Talty nailed a 51-yard field goal in St. Rita High School’s 35-3 loss Friday. Talty committed to Alabama in July over interest from Tennessee and others. His previous long was from 42 yards out. You can watch Talty hit his new career long below.
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 13 DB Malachi Moore
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 15 CB Eli Ricks
Previewing Alabama football’s inside linebackers for 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 14 DL Byron Young
Brian Branch excited for matchup with Xavier Williams: ‘He talks a lot of crap’
Alabama’s fall camp wraps up this week and has already begun the early portion of game prep for its Week 1 matchup against Utah State next Saturday. But this week the Crimson Tide will be able to get an early look at the Aggies who play UConn on Aug. 27 which gives Alabama an extra bit of tape to study before the matchup in Tuscaloosa.
WATCH: Highlights from Alabama’s final session of fall camp
Alabama returned to the practice field for its final session of fall camp before it begins preparations for Utah State. Before it welcomes the Aggies to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 3, the Crimson Tide will get an early look at its opponent as Utah State takes on UConn this weekend during its Week 0 matchup.
