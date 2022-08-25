Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Utah Renaissance Faire celebrating 10th anniversary
LEHI, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 2022 Utah Renaissance Faire welcomes the Knights of Mayhem and the Vikings of Utah for it’s special 10th Anniversary festivities. The Utah Valley Fine Arts Council puts on the annual Utah Renaissance Faire. This year’s faire will be August 26th and 27th...
castlecountryradio.com
2022 Ferron City’s Peach Day Celebration
It’s time for Ferron City’s annual town celebration, Peach Days is set to take place the week of September 6. Mayor Adele Justice took time to speak over the telephone with Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of the celebration. First off, the mayor wanted to...
How to lower your Utah property taxes — maybe
When she received her property tax notice, it showed she was supposed to pay about $800 more in 2023 than she did this year. Berhow fell victim to a phenomenon afflicting many Utah property owners.
NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Author has plan to celebrate 40-year anniversary of 'Footloose,' but he needs Payson's help
PAYSON — It was 1984 when the small town of Payson was introduced to the world by way of a movie about a teenage boy who convinced an uptight town that it was OK to dance. At the time, a 5-year-old boy named T.J. Tranchell lived in that town and watched as the magic of Hollywood took Payson and immortalized it — freezing it in time forever in the movie "Footloose."
castlecountryradio.com
Cody Shane Winn – August 15 2022
Cody Shane Winn, age 56, passed away on August 15, 2022 in the comfort of his home in Arizona. Funeral service, Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:00 a.m., Dutch Flat Ward Chapel (Ferron Stake Center). The family will receive friends from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. The burial will follow in the Ferron City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Cody online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon, Emery golf continue season in Spanish Fork
The Region 12 golf season continued with a team exhibition Thursday afternoon in Spanish Fork at the Oaks. Richfield continued to display its dominance at the top of the team leaderboard as they ended with a team score of 309. Carbon came in second with a total of 318, well ahead of third place Grand’s 352. Canyon View edged out Emery for fourth place with a 366, while the Spartans shot a 371.
Teen breaks leg in dirt bike accident near Mt. Timpanogos
Utah County Search and Rescue was dispatched to an area near Mt. Timpanogos Saturday morning after a 16-year-old broke his leg in a dirt bike accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
LDS Church president returns to valley his family helped settle to celebrate planned Ephraim Utah Temple
EPHRAIM, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson returned to the Sanpete Valley his ancestors helped settle for a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for a new temple in Ephraim. The Ephraim Utah Temple is being built on a 9.16-acre site at the intersection of...
Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care
Tony Baker and his wife work full-time and have a two-year-old and a 10-month-old in daycare. The family spends $2,200 a month for that care. He said tuition has increased but he’s not particularly satisfied with the level of service. He said his kids get sick often, staff turnover is frequent, and he and his wife don’t know if their kids are being adequately prepared for school.
Wildlife officials let hundreds of pheasant hatchlings die– critics say there’s a bigger problem
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Less than two weeks after the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) received a shipment of 500 pheasant hatchlings in June, “approximately 470″ of the chicks were found dead in their pens.
KSLTV
‘I am so lucky to have walked away alive’: Utah woman escapes encounter with cougar
RUSH VALLEY, Utah — A woman who was hunting in Tooele County, Utah, Saturday crossed paths with a mountain lion. She posted a video on Facebook that showed the encounter. “My biggest fear came true today. I am so lucky I got away from this kitty,” Laurien Elsholz stated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon and Juab soccer play to a tie after two overtime periods
Carbon soccer squared up with Juab in Nephi on Thursday night, and were caught up in a tight one before lightening led to the suspension of play. Carbon and Juab had played to a 3-3 tie after two overtime periods and were getting ready to head into a shoot out when the game was stopped due to weather.
Gephardt Daily
Former employee of Utah AG’s Child Protection Division arrested on felony exploitation charges
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Spanish Fork man who previously worked in the Child Protection Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office has been jailed on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor. Gary Lee Bell, 66, was charged Wednesday with six counts...
castlecountryradio.com
Emery soccer stumbles on the road at Union with region play looming
The non-region part of the Lady Spartans soccer schedule is coming to an end and maybe not a moment too soon. The Spartans have struggled early this season scoring five goals in seven games, and it didn’t get better on Thursday in Roosevelt against Union. The Cougars would rattle off six goals in the first half taking the win 6-0.
AOL Corp
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
Comments / 0