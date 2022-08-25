ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

ABC 4

Utah Renaissance Faire celebrating 10th anniversary

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 2022 Utah Renaissance Faire welcomes the Knights of Mayhem and the Vikings of Utah for it’s special 10th Anniversary festivities. The Utah Valley Fine Arts Council puts on the annual Utah Renaissance Faire. This year’s faire will be August 26th and 27th...
LEHI, UT
castlecountryradio.com

2022 Ferron City’s Peach Day Celebration

It’s time for Ferron City’s annual town celebration, Peach Days is set to take place the week of September 6. Mayor Adele Justice took time to speak over the telephone with Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of the celebration. First off, the mayor wanted to...
FERRON, UT
ABC4

NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Author has plan to celebrate 40-year anniversary of 'Footloose,' but he needs Payson's help

PAYSON — It was 1984 when the small town of Payson was introduced to the world by way of a movie about a teenage boy who convinced an uptight town that it was OK to dance. At the time, a 5-year-old boy named T.J. Tranchell lived in that town and watched as the magic of Hollywood took Payson and immortalized it — freezing it in time forever in the movie "Footloose."
PAYSON, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Cody Shane Winn – August 15 2022

Cody Shane Winn, age 56, passed away on August 15, 2022 in the comfort of his home in Arizona. Funeral service, Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:00 a.m., Dutch Flat Ward Chapel (Ferron Stake Center). The family will receive friends from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. The burial will follow in the Ferron City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Cody online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
FERRON, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon, Emery golf continue season in Spanish Fork

The Region 12 golf season continued with a team exhibition Thursday afternoon in Spanish Fork at the Oaks. Richfield continued to display its dominance at the top of the team leaderboard as they ended with a team score of 309. Carbon came in second with a total of 318, well ahead of third place Grand’s 352. Canyon View edged out Emery for fourth place with a 366, while the Spartans shot a 371.
PRICE, UT
KPCW

Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care

Tony Baker and his wife work full-time and have a two-year-old and a 10-month-old in daycare. The family spends $2,200 a month for that care. He said tuition has increased but he’s not particularly satisfied with the level of service. He said his kids get sick often, staff turnover is frequent, and he and his wife don’t know if their kids are being adequately prepared for school.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon and Juab soccer play to a tie after two overtime periods

Carbon soccer squared up with Juab in Nephi on Thursday night, and were caught up in a tight one before lightening led to the suspension of play. Carbon and Juab had played to a 3-3 tie after two overtime periods and were getting ready to head into a shoot out when the game was stopped due to weather.
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Emery soccer stumbles on the road at Union with region play looming

The non-region part of the Lady Spartans soccer schedule is coming to an end and maybe not a moment too soon. The Spartans have struggled early this season scoring five goals in seven games, and it didn’t get better on Thursday in Roosevelt against Union. The Cougars would rattle off six goals in the first half taking the win 6-0.
EMERY, UT

