Hewitt-Trussville named Team of the Week
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — The numbers are a little staggering, so start with the score: 64-17. That’s the measure of difference between Hewitt-Trussville and Gadsden City on Friday night, as the Huskies won their home opener and moved to 1-1 on the season. Hewitt-Trussville did pretty much whatever they wanted on Friday, […]
Alabama 2024 commit Jaylen Mbakwe catches 37-yard touchdown on deep route in win over Hueytown
Jaylen Mbakwe is still one of the best defensive backs in the 2024 class. The Alabama commit is currently rated as the sixth-best recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite, and the No. 1 recruit in the state. But, with his college future decided earlier this summer, Mbakwe is playing wide receiver for the top-ranked team in Class 6A and balling out in the process.
Anniston Bulldogs Stand Up For State
Anniston, AL - Anniston hosts Villa Rica (Ga.) in playoff-like atmosphere and prevails24-19 for second straight win. There was a playoff-like atmosphere in the stadium as the Anniston Bulldogs hosted the Villa Rica (Ga.) Wildcats Friday night. The Bulldogs took a punch early, then stormed out to a 24-6 lead and then shook off two late touchdowns to win 24-19.
Utah State fan flashes ‘We Want Bama’ sign after UConn win, gets chance Saturday
It may be a new season, but old habits die hard when it comes to playing the Alabama Crimson Tide. Utah State, which travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to play Nick Saban’s No. 1-ranked team, rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat UConn over the weekend 31-20. As the game went final, the cameras caught a fan with one of those “We Want Bama” signs. Too often, those signs pop up among fan bases that don’t get the chance to play Alabama.
Grissom standout RJ Johnson commits to Alabama men’s basketball
One Grissom basketball star announced his commitment to do just that, playing college hoops just a few hours away.
The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 1 - August 18 & 19, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Randolph beats Madison Academy 46-33 for first win in 14 tries against Mustangs
Randolph knocked off city rival Madison Academy 46-33 at home on Friday, snapping an 0-13 losing streak against the Mustangs. Raiders senior quarterback Andrew Hunter completed 17-of-22 passes for 328 yards to spark the Randolph big-play offense. Hunter tossed three touchdown passes for the 1-1 Raiders. Senior Nic Strong scored...
HS football roundup: Gardendale falls, Briarwood wins on final play and Theodore rolls
Running back Caden Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter, as the Yellow Jackets earned a come-from-behind win to beat Gardendale (1-1) in the Rockets’ home opener at Driver Stadium. Gardendale built a 28-17 lead, as Tyler Nelson ran 15 times for...
Alabama vs. Utah State tickets: $20 seats available for Week 1 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium
The No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide hosts Utah State in a Week 1 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 3. There are a number of seats at reasonable prices. Utah State is coming off a 31-20 win over UConn in a Week 0 matchup. Logan Bonner threw...
Crawford Goes Crazy, Leads Hillcrest Past Armwood Florida
The Armwood Hawks (0-1) took a 9-hour bus ride to Tuscaloosa, Al., to take on the Hillcrest Patriots (2-0) in a high profile week two matchup. The Patriots sent the Hawks home to Florida with a 35-25 loss behind the effort of star quarterback Ethan Crawford's five rushing touchdowns. "You...
Nothing but net for former Alabama standout in gold-glove moment
Richmond Flying Squirrels catcher Brett Auerbach might have turned in minor league baseball’s catch of the year on Saturday night – and catcher is not even the former Alabama standout’s primary position. In a Double-A Eastern League game on Saturday night, Akron RubberDucks first baseman Micah Pries...
5-Star DE Keon Keeley dances to Sweet Home Alabama ahead of first game
Alabama football’s five-star target, Keon Keeley was spotted dancing to Sweet Home Alabama Friday ahead of Berkeley Prep’s matchup against Clearwater Central Catholic. Keeley is one of the Crimson Tide’s top edge-rusher targets. Alabama is one of the schools fighting to land him alongside Ohio State, Florida and others. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance for his first game and captured him dancing to the song.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Tony Barnhart picks his national champ, and it ain’t Alabama
Happy Friday, everyone. Nick Saban gave a long interview to Chris Low that published yesterday, and it could be summed up thusly. His longevity wasn’t the only topic that he discussed, however. Nick self-reflects with the best of them, and acknowledged that he has softened a bit with age.
God doesn’t play favorites, but this Alabama church sign says ‘Roll Tide’
A church in Tuscaloosa brought back an oldie but a goodie for its sign to make fans smile just a week away from college football season. Trinity United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, located a couple of blocks down Paul W. Bryant Drive from Bryant-Denny Stadium, often posts lighthearted messages on their marquee out front.
‘We're humbled, for sure’: 4 with Mountain Brook ties inducted into Birmingham Business Hall of Fame
Dave Wood, left, and his brother, John Wood, of Wood Fruitticher Grocery Co., stand in front of the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame wall at the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham on Aug. 9. The Wood brothers were inducted into the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame. After Thomas Jernigan Jr. had...
18-year-old gets struck by lightning on her first day of college
Pensacola, Fla. — A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning. Emma Eggler, 18, survived, which her doctors say is a miracle. "A lot of doctors told me I should buy a lottery ticket because I was lucky," Eggler...
Megan Thee Stallion Collaborates With Southern Black Girls For Month-Long Tour
Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium for a month-long tour, according to The Root. The rapper’s foundation — the Pete and Thomas Foundation — is collaborating with the organization for its inaugural “Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour!”
Gardendale High School moves forward with student led pre-game prayer following elimination of school led prayers in Jefferson County Schools
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football is in full swing, but there are some new questions surrounding prayer before the games. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board banned school led prayers over the loud speakers; but a student led pre-game prayer was held over the PA system for all to hear at […]
Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham
Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
