Birmingham, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville named Team of the Week

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — The numbers are a little staggering, so start with the score: 64-17. That’s the measure of difference between Hewitt-Trussville and Gadsden City on Friday night, as the Huskies won their home opener and moved to 1-1 on the season. Hewitt-Trussville did pretty much whatever they wanted on Friday, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama 2024 commit Jaylen Mbakwe catches 37-yard touchdown on deep route in win over Hueytown

Jaylen Mbakwe is still one of the best defensive backs in the 2024 class. The Alabama commit is currently rated as the sixth-best recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite, and the No. 1 recruit in the state. But, with his college future decided earlier this summer, Mbakwe is playing wide receiver for the top-ranked team in Class 6A and balling out in the process.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Bulldogs Stand Up For State

Anniston, AL - Anniston hosts Villa Rica (Ga.) in playoff-like atmosphere and prevails24-19 for second straight win. There was a playoff-like atmosphere in the stadium as the Anniston Bulldogs hosted the Villa Rica (Ga.) Wildcats Friday night. The Bulldogs took a punch early, then stormed out to a 24-6 lead and then shook off two late touchdowns to win 24-19.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Utah State fan flashes ‘We Want Bama’ sign after UConn win, gets chance Saturday

It may be a new season, but old habits die hard when it comes to playing the Alabama Crimson Tide. Utah State, which travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to play Nick Saban’s No. 1-ranked team, rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat UConn over the weekend 31-20. As the game went final, the cameras caught a fan with one of those “We Want Bama” signs. Too often, those signs pop up among fan bases that don’t get the chance to play Alabama.
LOGAN, UT
thecutoffnews.com

The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 1 - August 18 & 19, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
92.9 WTUG

Crawford Goes Crazy, Leads Hillcrest Past Armwood Florida

The Armwood Hawks (0-1) took a 9-hour bus ride to Tuscaloosa, Al., to take on the Hillcrest Patriots (2-0) in a high profile week two matchup. The Patriots sent the Hawks home to Florida with a 35-25 loss behind the effort of star quarterback Ethan Crawford's five rushing touchdowns. "You...
SEFFNER, FL
AL.com

Nothing but net for former Alabama standout in gold-glove moment

Richmond Flying Squirrels catcher Brett Auerbach might have turned in minor league baseball’s catch of the year on Saturday night – and catcher is not even the former Alabama standout’s primary position. In a Double-A Eastern League game on Saturday night, Akron RubberDucks first baseman Micah Pries...
RICHMOND, CA
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DE Keon Keeley dances to Sweet Home Alabama ahead of first game

Alabama football’s five-star target, Keon Keeley was spotted dancing to Sweet Home Alabama Friday ahead of Berkeley Prep’s matchup against Clearwater Central Catholic. Keeley is one of the Crimson Tide’s top edge-rusher targets. Alabama is one of the schools fighting to land him alongside Ohio State, Florida and others. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance for his first game and captured him dancing to the song.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Gardendale High School moves forward with student led pre-game prayer following elimination of school led prayers in Jefferson County Schools

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football is in full swing, but there are some new questions surrounding prayer before the games. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board banned school led prayers over the loud speakers; but a student led pre-game prayer was held over the PA system for all to hear at […]
GARDENDALE, AL
Bham Now

Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham

Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
