Californians Are Getting Paid To Rip Out Their Lawns To Fight Climate Change
Water departments throughout the California have decided it’s time to take stronger measures to address worsening drought conditions across the state. Around 50% of the Golden State’s 409 water agencies are offering cash to homeowners who rip out their lawns and install water friendly landscaping. According to data...
Hawaii residents soon receiving hundreds of dollars
photo of cash in handPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some good news that you'll want to hear. There is some cash coming your way soon. Governor David Ige just signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115.
He’s Now Covering Hawaii And Alaska
IHeartMedia has announced that Andy Lohman has been named Area President for Honolulu, Hawaii. Lohman will continue to serve as the Area President for the Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska markets. iHeartMedia Honolulu has 8 stations. Lohman will continue to report to Dan Lankford, Division President for iHeartMedia Markets Group, who...
Hawaii Tourism Authority and DBEDT release results of resident sentiment survey
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Overcrowding, damage to the environment, high prices/higher cost of living, and traffic problems continue to be the most concerning issues when it comes to tourism in Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released the results of its Spring 2022 Resident Sentiment Survey...
Paid + Surge Parking | Ala Moana Shopping Center | End Of An Era
We all know that parking in Waikiki is at a premium and it’s harder and harder to find free parking in Waikiki. Well, the situation is about to get worse, probably a lot worse. I guess we should have seen this coming, but we were caught off-guard. We find it a sad ending to an era for us at least, of free parking during the day at Ala Moana Shopping Center.
Over $10K of fish donated to Hawaii Foodbank
The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.
Angler Catches Surprisingly Large Bull Shark from Louisiana's Lake Pontchartrain
That’s the thing about fishing anywhere there’s water. You never know what you’re going to catch. Just ask Joseph Rohaley. While fishing Lake Pontchartrain north of New Orleans on Aug. 1, Rohaley hooked an adult bull shark, and a dandy at that. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song when I fish,” Rohaley told WGNO News out of New Orleans. The classic tune turned out to be an appropriate theme since Rohaley’s catch was much larger than most bull sharks that are taken from the famous lake.
