ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts close training camp, eye regular season

By Mike Chappell
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvZuf_0hV993Yx00

WESTFIELD – The final training camp practice unfolded indoors Thursday morning despite resplendent conditions outside, and was another of those walkthrough situations.

But on a grand scale, the Indianapolis Colts’ summer at Grand Park Sports Campus served its purpose. It laid the foundation for what’s to come, which is the Sept. 11 season opener at Houston and beyond.

The anticipation of the coming season was a topic Frank Reich shared when he and Chris Ballard met with the complex’s volunteer staff Wednesday evening.

“One of the things I shared was about how excited we all were – players and coaches – to get here for the start of training camp,’’ Reich said, “and how equally excited we are to leave training camp, right?

“Because we know what that means. A lot of people get to play fantasy football; everybody’s excited about that. But we get to start the regular season. We’re excited about that.’’

But first things first, and that’s Saturday night’s preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Reich reiterated he plans to play the vast majority of his starters. Noted exceptions are running backs Jonathan Taylor, who won’t play in the preseason for a second straight year, and Nyheim Hines.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles also announced all of his healthy starters are expected to start the game. That presumably includes quarterback Tom Brady.

After dealing with the Bucs, the Colts face Tuesday’s roster cut to 53.

“We’ve got some tough decisions to make as far as the roster’s concerned.’’

Paye update

Reich confirmed earlier reports that Kwity Paye avoided a significant injury during Wednesday’s practice. It was feared the team’s starting defensive end suffered an injury to his left knee.

Instead, Paye sustained a bone bruise.

“Yeah, we’re very happy about that,’’ Reich said. “When he first went down, I thought I got a good view of it live. It just looked like he got banged, just a little hyperextension.

“The MRI, everything looked pretty good. So, we’ll play it cautious. He’s banged up a little bit, a little sore, but just more give him some rest and he should be hopefully good to go for the opener.’’

Rodgers update

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and won’t play against Tampa Bay.

“Doing well and making progress,’’ Reich said.

Camp No. 15

Matt Ryan keeps piling up training camps. He’s checked off No. 15. His first camp with the Atlanta Falcons was in 2008.

“Probably out of all the camps, (this one is) pretty similar (to ’08), just being in a new spot and adjusting to new things,’’ Ryan said. “Whole new staff, entirely new players. So there’s probably some similarities to it.

“From a personal standpoint, I think I’m much further along.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Projecting Colts’ 53-player roster, and it isn’t easy

INDIANAPOLIS – Another preseason is behind the Indianapolis Colts. Now comes one of the more difficult phases of structuring a playoff contender. Rosters must be trimmed to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday. That means roughly 860 personnel moves will flood the NFL landscape with talent that was deemed good enough to develop during the offseason […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Colts sign punter Matt Haack, release kicker Jake Verity

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have made their decision – and it’ll be Rodrigo Blankenship as their kicker. The Colts announced the release of Jake Verity Thursday morning while also making official the signing of punter Matt Haack. A season-ending Achilles injury to Rigoberto Sanchez prompted the Colts to sign Haack, who played for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Bishop Chatard duo wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to the Bishop Chatard duo of Sam Feeney and Matt Woods for winning the first Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game vote in the 2022 season of Football Friday Night on FOX59. Playing inside Lucas Oil Stadium, the Trojans forced Brebeuf into fourth down. As the Braves snapped the ball to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Westfield, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Football
FOX59

Bucs at Colts: What to watch for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – There are several areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ preseason wrap-up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium: *Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. *Broadcast: CBS4. *For starters: Jonathan Taylor will be held out his second straight preseason in its entirety, and we’re fine with that. He responded to not playing last year by […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Football Friday Night: August 26th

INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A No. 2 Cathedral visits No. 3 Brownsburg […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Two deadly motorcycle accidents; one in construction zone on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles. The first crash happened on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis around 7:15 p.m. Indiana State Police said someone called 911 to report a motorcycle that had gone off the left side of the road. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Chris Ballard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts
FOX59

Carmel PD releases image to find package thief

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating a package theft and ask the public for help in identifying the person who may have taken it. Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., Carmel police said the package was taken from a home in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass, just north of I-465 and west of […]
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
FOX59

1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

80 years for Indy man found guilty of Broad Ripple pub murder

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who earlier this month was found guilty of murder will serve 80 years in prison for shooting and killing Alfred Hayes Jr. in a Broad Ripple pub in 2019. Curtis Baker was found guilty after a two-day trial on Aug. 9 and sentenced on Thursday. Hayes was also found guilty […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy