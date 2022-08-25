ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Semi-Truck Crashes Over Side of Highway 154

Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to a semi-truck that crashed over the side of Highway 154 on Saturday afternoon. At 3:53 p.m., crews responded to the 6200 block of Highway 154 and discovered the truck had crashed 100-feet over the roadway. The driver was assisted by firefighter paramedics and transported...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Big Rig Crashes Off Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara; Driver Suffers Minor Injuries

A big rig careened off Highway 154 near Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon, leading to minor injuries for the driver and snarled traffic. Shortly before 4 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Los Padres National Forest and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to a crash scene on the 6200 block of Highway 154, county fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Maria, CA
Accidents
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in 4-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 [Santa Barbara, CA]

2 Hospitalized after Multi-Car Crash near Milpas Street. The accident occurred around 4:55 p.m., in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the Milpas Street on-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man injures himself burglarizing two Atascadero businesses, busted

Atascadero police arrested a man suspected of breaking into two businesses early Saturday morning, and then leaving a trail of blood. Shortly before 3 a.m., an alarm alerted officers to a burglary at a business in the 5800 block of Traffic Way. Officers arrived to find someone had forced their way into two businesses. The suspect did not take any cash.
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon Scheduled

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER), has tentatively scheduled a one-day Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point with a targeted burn window of the week of September 12. This one-day burn is part of an ongoing management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation. Building on successful past burns, this treatment will be conducted on a day within the burn window with the least amount of fog to generate enough heat to reduce the viability of the non-native seed bank, and on a day with the best conditions for dispersion.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Santa Barbara Edhat

Watch Out for Cliff Erosion at the Beach

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding beachgoers to be mindful of cliff erosion when enjoying the view. "Always use best judgement along coastal beach bluffs," wrote Captain Scott Safechuck on social media. "Coastal elements/sand stone cliffs/rodents cause unexpected erosion & slides" He reminded locals and visitors that even...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo man arrested for robbery, assault

Atascadero police arrested a San Luis Obispo man on Friday for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at Stadium Park. Shortly after 1 a.m., staff at Twin Cities Community Hospital informed officers they were treating a man who had suffered substantial injuries during an assault in Atascadero. The victim told officers he was sitting on a bench at Stadium Park when a man struck him with an unknown object.
ATASCADERO, CA
crimevoice.com

Four-hour Pursuit Ends in Arrest

August 12, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – An arrest warrant hanging over one’s head can certainly be a cause for consternation. However, few targets of law enforcement manage to demonstrate the determination to avoid apprehension by the cops to the extent demonstrated on the evening of August 6, 2022 by 29-year-old Lompoc resident Clinton Cellona.
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prius#Tractor#Highway 1#Accident
The Atascadero News

APD Investigate Attempted Burglary on Traffic Way

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Police were dispatched to the 5800 block of Traffic Way for a burglary on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 2:34 a.m. Upon arrival, officers determined forced entry had occurred to two businesses. While investigating, the officers determined the suspect had been injured as a result of...
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande police search for stabbing suspects

Police are searching for two suspects who were allegedly involved in a stabbing on Saturday afternoon near the Arroyo Grande Farmers Market in the Village. Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported a man stabbed a victim in the 100 block of East Branch Street. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
crimevoice.com

Standoff with Cops Ends with K9 Bites

August 22, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – While a large percentage of residents in the Isla Vista community are semester-by-semester UCSB student tenants, not all local citizens appear to be engaged in academic pursuits. Evidence of that came late on the morning of August 18th when...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run

August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
BUELLTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy