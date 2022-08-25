Read full article on original website
SLO County sheriff, Cal Fire are getting a $38.6 million dispatch center. Here’s what to know
The new dispatch center will include an armory, bomb truck shelters and a 140-foot-tall communication tower, county officials said.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Semi-Truck Crashes Over Side of Highway 154
Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to a semi-truck that crashed over the side of Highway 154 on Saturday afternoon. At 3:53 p.m., crews responded to the 6200 block of Highway 154 and discovered the truck had crashed 100-feet over the roadway. The driver was assisted by firefighter paramedics and transported...
Noozhawk
Big Rig Crashes Off Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara; Driver Suffers Minor Injuries
A big rig careened off Highway 154 near Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon, leading to minor injuries for the driver and snarled traffic. Shortly before 4 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Los Padres National Forest and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to a crash scene on the 6200 block of Highway 154, county fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Hundreds of cyclists to use local highways during Santa Barbara Triathlon
Hundreds of cyclists in the Santa Barbara Triathlon will be riding along some local highways in Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria Saturday morning.
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in 4-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 [Santa Barbara, CA]
2 Hospitalized after Multi-Car Crash near Milpas Street. The accident occurred around 4:55 p.m., in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the Milpas Street on-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
calcoastnews.com
Man injures himself burglarizing two Atascadero businesses, busted
Atascadero police arrested a man suspected of breaking into two businesses early Saturday morning, and then leaving a trail of blood. Shortly before 3 a.m., an alarm alerted officers to a burglary at a business in the 5800 block of Traffic Way. Officers arrived to find someone had forced their way into two businesses. The suspect did not take any cash.
San Luis Obispo County to take over Ontario Ridge Trail
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors unamiously supported easements with two property owners to make the Ontario Ridge Trail an official county trail.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon Scheduled
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER), has tentatively scheduled a one-day Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point with a targeted burn window of the week of September 12. This one-day burn is part of an ongoing management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation. Building on successful past burns, this treatment will be conducted on a day within the burn window with the least amount of fog to generate enough heat to reduce the viability of the non-native seed bank, and on a day with the best conditions for dispersion.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Watch Out for Cliff Erosion at the Beach
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding beachgoers to be mindful of cliff erosion when enjoying the view. "Always use best judgement along coastal beach bluffs," wrote Captain Scott Safechuck on social media. "Coastal elements/sand stone cliffs/rodents cause unexpected erosion & slides" He reminded locals and visitors that even...
Daily Nexus
IVFP’s “No Open Container” campaign returns to Isla Vista
With fall quarter around the corner, Isla Vista Foot Patrol is preparing for a “No Open Container” campaign to educate incoming students on the Santa Barbara County ordinance that bans open containers from public areas of the community. “Each year we have a new group of residents living...
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo man arrested for robbery, assault
Atascadero police arrested a San Luis Obispo man on Friday for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at Stadium Park. Shortly after 1 a.m., staff at Twin Cities Community Hospital informed officers they were treating a man who had suffered substantial injuries during an assault in Atascadero. The victim told officers he was sitting on a bench at Stadium Park when a man struck him with an unknown object.
crimevoice.com
Four-hour Pursuit Ends in Arrest
August 12, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – An arrest warrant hanging over one’s head can certainly be a cause for consternation. However, few targets of law enforcement manage to demonstrate the determination to avoid apprehension by the cops to the extent demonstrated on the evening of August 6, 2022 by 29-year-old Lompoc resident Clinton Cellona.
SLO County veterans take a trip on a WWII bomber from Paso Robles to the coast
The trip was a gift for 17 veterans whose Honor Flights to Washington, D.C., have been delayed.
Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues
Deck poured for new replacement Floradale Avenue bridge. The post Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
APD Investigate Attempted Burglary on Traffic Way
ATASCADERO — Atascadero Police were dispatched to the 5800 block of Traffic Way for a burglary on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 2:34 a.m. Upon arrival, officers determined forced entry had occurred to two businesses. While investigating, the officers determined the suspect had been injured as a result of...
Crews working to clear the road after head-on traffic accident along Highway 1 in Oceano
Crews were working to clear the roadway after a two-car head-on crash occurred along Highway 1 in Oceano on Thursday afternoon. The post Crews working to clear the road after head-on traffic accident along Highway 1 in Oceano appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande police search for stabbing suspects
Police are searching for two suspects who were allegedly involved in a stabbing on Saturday afternoon near the Arroyo Grande Farmers Market in the Village. Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported a man stabbed a victim in the 100 block of East Branch Street. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Lompoc Record
The city of Santa Maria incorporated in September, and much more | Shirley Contreras
Sept. 17, 1804: Mission Santa Inez was founded. Sept. 12, 1840: Gov. Juan Bautista Alvarado granted the 8,841.21-acre Casmalia Rancho to Antonio Olivera. Sept. 21, 1874: The Guadalupe Lodge #237 F & AM first met as a chartered lodge. September 1883: A raging fire destroyed the T. A. Jones &...
crimevoice.com
Standoff with Cops Ends with K9 Bites
August 22, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – While a large percentage of residents in the Isla Vista community are semester-by-semester UCSB student tenants, not all local citizens appear to be engaged in academic pursuits. Evidence of that came late on the morning of August 18th when...
crimevoice.com
Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run
August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
