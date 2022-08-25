Read full article on original website
Apple Cider Donuts Are Back At Trader Joe's And Instagram Is Ecstatic
If you've walked into a store recently, you may have already seen the growing fall displays. Even though it's technically still summer, many stores are gearing up for Fall, Halloween, and even winter celebrations. It seems as if everyone is anticipating the cooler weather and the flavors of the holidays. It's about this time that pumpkin spice makes its appearance in what seems like every food imaginable. Another popular autumn flavor that's at peak season this time of year is apple.
TikTok Can't Get Enough Of Dunkin's Basic Pumpkin Girl Parody
Summer may be nearing its end, but there's no better way to embrace autumn's arrival than by watching brands and influencers on TikTok dive into those crisp colorful leaves and filming everything you know and love about pumpkin season, including all the recipes. With TikTok ranking number one for the...
The State That Just Can't Stand Pumpkin Spice
Pumpkin spice season is knocking on our doors and a lot of people are ready to answer. With August coming to an end and several companies already releasing pumpkin spice drinks and food, people are gearing up for a fall full of pumpkin flavored everything like never before. With the pumpkin spice industry becoming a $600 million market, the early arrival of numerous food and drink options featuring this flavor makes total sense (via Forbes). Recipe developers are constantly thinking of new ways to add pumpkin spice to an array of different things everyday, and we're ready to indulge in them all.
Why Reddit Is Worried About A Fan-Favorite Aldi Protein Bar
From its Winking Owl wine to its Mama Cozzi's take-and-bake pizzas, Aldi has a huge variety of items at reasonable prices. Among Aldi's 2022 fan-favorite products, you can find white cheddar puffs, Greek yogurt, chicken tenderloins, organic extra virgin olive oil, ravioli, and fresh Atlantic salmon (per Aldi). However, it appears that some Aldi food items, even those with a cult following, may be suffering from supply chain issues.
A Subway Favorite Might Just Be On Its Way Back
Over 50 years ago when Peter Buck and Fred DeLuca started their first Subway restaurant, they put some core values and principles in place. These included providing exceptional service, providing the highest-quality menu items at affordable prices, and continuing to improve (via Subway History). Following these core values has ensured the restaurant's success over the years. Now with over 40,000 restaurants in the world and an ever-expanding menu, those core values still seem to be in place.
The Chick-Fil-A Hack That Blew Up TikTok
If asked whether visiting a Chick-fil-A drive-thru is really a pleasure, much of America would say yes. 2022 marks the eighth year in a row that the chain known for its chicken nuggets and crispy french fries was deemed the U.S.'s number one fast food restaurant (per WFLA). The ranking is based on the American Customer Satisfaction Index and Chick-fil-A has been steadfast in its dedication to customer service in order to keep earning the highest score in the convenience chain category.
Instagram Is In Awe Of Dunkin's Blood Orange Refresher
According to QSR Magazine, Dunkin' introduced its new line of iced, fruity Refreshers back in June 2020. The coffee shop was a bit late to the party, as Starbucks launched its Very Berry Hibiscus and Cool Lime Refreshers back in 2012. However, this isn't the first time Dunkin' has experimented with drinks outside of the coffee realm. The coffee chain has been serving its cult-favorite frozen Coolattas since around 1997 (per Dunkin's official website). The Refreshers became a welcome addition to Dunkin's coffee-alternative menu, especially because the drinks contain a bit of a caffeine boost from green tea (via QSR).
hunker.com
A Brand New Costco Sectional Is Here — and It's Perfect
A fold-out couch can be a lifesaver in any living room, guest room, or playroom, offering versatility and completely transforming a space instantly. Guest bedrooms are great in theory, but they can be unrealistic when it comes to having a spare room. Costco understands this dilemma, recently releasing a new...
Tim Hortons Just Released Pizza, And Twitter Is Bullying Them For It
For many people, the morning routine may include a cup of coffee and a breakfast pastry to prepare them for their workday. Tim Hortons has been a go-to for coffee and doughnuts for many the past few decades, especially in Its country of origin, Canada. But in an attempt to grow the company, Hortons may also try to grow its list of offerings.
Reddit Can't Stop Talking About Taco Bell's 'Mexican Pizza Conspiracy'
Among the most popular Taco Bell items, you will find quesadillas, burritos, hard and soft tacos, and the Crunchwrap Supreme. A few of the more novelty items the chain is known for include the Quesarito, "naked" chicken chalupa, and Mexican Pizza, which has been in the spotlight lately since Taco Bell got rid of it in 2020. It's safe to say everyone took this decision hard, leading to a "Save the Mexican Pizza" petition with more than 170,000 signatures.
Soft And Chewy Pumpkin Cookies Recipe
When it comes to these soft and chewy pumpkin cookies, created by recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking, you'd probably think they'd be perfect for a Halloween party or a Thanksgiving dessert, right? Well, you'd be right on both counts, but you'd also be selling these tasty cookies a bit short. Why wait for a special occasion for a great cookie? Morone says, "Honestly, I just keep eating these for all occasions, I've had them for breakfast, for a snack, and for dessert. They are really delicious. They can go really well with your morning coffee, or even a glass of milk."
Classic Whiskey Sour Recipe
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: You don't need to go to a bar or restaurant to order a great whiskey cocktail. Whether you're a skilled bartender or a beginner just practicing your skills, it's super easy to whip up this classic whiskey sour. According to Arcadia Publishing, the whiskey sour has an interesting backstory. Sailors would make this drink to prevent scurvy, which was a real threat for those out at sea months at a time. And, considering there's a decent amount of Vitamin C-providing citrus in a whiskey sour, it's easy to see why the cocktail became so popular on the high seas.
Is Robot Delivery The Next Big Pizza Trend?
Although we may still be decades away from the Skynet terminators growing self-aware and rising up to take over, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) technology have been gradually making their way into our daily lives. Earlier this year, a company called RoboBurger opened the first robot burger vending machine in a mall in Jersey City, New Jersey (via Today).
Here's The Most Popular Grocery Store In Ohio
A certain type of seasoned interstate traveler may have once prided themselves on using grocery shopping as means of boiling a particular place down to its essence. For these people — of whom there are many, whether you know them or not — playing investigative journalist at the local supermarket in an unfamiliar city may have made them feel like a regular neighborhood shopper incognito, just as reading the local paper might make them feel like they're cosplaying as a resident.
thepioneerwoman.com
Taco Casserole
Shake up Taco Tuesday with a taco casserole that combines everyone's favorites—seasoned beef, tortilla chips, and all the toppings—in one baking dish. The chips are layered just like noodles in a lasagna and will still keep some of their crunch after baking. As for toppings, the sky's the limit! Go classic with avocado, sour cream, and shredded lettuce, or try adding pickled jalapeños or your favorite salsa. Add this meal to your list of go-to Mexican recipes for any night of the week.
How To Avoid Overstaying Your Welcome At A Restaurant
There is something profoundly special about dining at a fine restaurant. After all, unless you're part of the well-heeled aristocracy or a monied business mogul, it's likely a treat to have people cater to your needs. Where else will someone cook your meal, clear your table, and wash your dishes? Certainly, not at home where you spend hours in front of a hot stove or a sink full of dirty dinnerware. No wonder dining out is so popular.
Mountain Dew Wants You To Dress As A Baja Blast This Halloween
With fall quickly approaching, it's time to begin pondering the nation's next big event — Halloween. Yes, it won't be long until your neighborhood is crawling with pint-sized ghouls, ghosts, and goblins. Or will it? Over the years, trick-or-treaters have become much more adventurous with their costume ideas. Gone are white sheets with eye-holes cut out of them. Today's Halloween revelers have grown too sophisticated for yesteryear's wardrobe hacks.
Subway's Month-Long Sandwich Deal Is Already Sold Out
Many of us may complain about how many streaming services we have to subscribe to nowadays, but 2020 trends showed that during the pandemic, people preferred to pay the monthly fee rather than own something (via Zuora). This "subscription economy" has exploded in the past nine years, growing by over 435%. Pre-pandemic, we were accustomed to paying monthly fees at the gym, for example, but since then, subscriptions have infiltrated many more aspects of life, including at restaurants. Restaurants are now reaping the benefits that gyms have been reaping for years, which is being able to guarantee revenue, whether or not members actually take advantage of the subscription (via Axios).
The Survey That Proves Just How Much Californians Love Fast Food
America is indeed a "fast food nation," with the average person shelling out $1,200 a year on fast food and the average household spending approximately 10% of their income on all that fried, greasy goodness. More than 1/3 of Americans are eating fast food on any given day, whether grabbing a quick lunch at the drive-thru during their workday or taking advantage of the convenience factor to bring dinner home for the family after a long day on the job (via The Barbecue Lab).
Why Instagram Is Fighting Over Trader Joe's Meatless Ground Turkey
Over the last 15 years or so, veganism has increased by about 30% in the United States. According to Food Revolution, there were approximately 290,000 vegan Americans in 2004. In 2019, there were 10 million. As more shift to a vegan and vegetarian diet, the more plant-based products seem to be appearing on shelves. While most people are familiar with meat alternatives like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, there are a lot more products on the market other than ones created by these household names. Individuals can now purchase plant-based bacon, breakfast sausage, burgers, chicken nuggets, and even eggs from various brands.
