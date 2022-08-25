Many of us may complain about how many streaming services we have to subscribe to nowadays, but 2020 trends showed that during the pandemic, people preferred to pay the monthly fee rather than own something (via Zuora). This "subscription economy" has exploded in the past nine years, growing by over 435%. Pre-pandemic, we were accustomed to paying monthly fees at the gym, for example, but since then, subscriptions have infiltrated many more aspects of life, including at restaurants. Restaurants are now reaping the benefits that gyms have been reaping for years, which is being able to guarantee revenue, whether or not members actually take advantage of the subscription (via Axios).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO