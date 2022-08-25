The MonsterVerse Has Taken Yet Another Titan-Sized Step Forward

After the huge success of 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong , it didn’t take long for Warner Bros. to secure co-writer/director Adam Wingard for a sequel . This year has been particularly good to that project, as one huge leap saw this untitled sequel dated to be released in March 2024. Now another Titan-sized forward has been taken with this upcoming movie , as the next MonsterVerse movie has officially started filming!

Per an announcement made by Legendary Pictures , the follow-up to Godzilla vs. Kong is now underway in Queensland, Australia. Mixing a cast of familiar and fresh faces, this new adventure is still somewhat of a mystery. Though we do have some more clues as to what exactly is going on, as the press release announcing the start of production did include the following synopsis:

This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Even more exciting than the plot for this new MonsterVerse installment is the roster of new and returning actors that will branch out this expansion of the Godzilla and Kong mythos. Coming back to the fold from Godzilla vs. Kong are Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, who are presumably reprising their respective roles of Dr. Ilene Andrews, Bernie Hayes, and Jia.

In addition, a bunch of exciting additions are joining the MonsterVerse cast, one of which we’d already heard about through the confirmation of Dan Stevens’ casting . Also along for the ride are a lot of comic movie veterans, thanks to Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Fala Chen also joining the cast, alongside Alex Ferns ( The Batman) and Rachel House ( Thor: Ragnarok) . New actors means a lot of potential for new heroes and villains, especially with this new MonsterVerse story promising to dive into the origins of Titans and their relationships with humans.

The roster of talent for Godzilla vs. Kong’s follow-up is quite exciting, but what’s even more amazing is the potential for diving back into undiscovered corners of the past. The Hollow Earth and Skull Island are going to obviously play a huge part in where the MonsterVerse goes next. As such, this would be the perfect time to reintroduce characters like Joe Morton’s Dr. Houston Brooks and Bradley Whitford’s Dr. Rick Stanton; both of whom were perfect candidates for that journey to explore those locations mentioned in the ending of Godzilla: King of the Monsters .

We'll have to wait for some time to learn more about the secrets of this untitled Godvilla vs. Kong sequel, as the film is set to release in theaters on March 15, 2024. In the meantime, you can revisit the MonsterVerse in its entirety if you’re an HBO Max subscriber ; as several of those films are currently streaming on that particular platform.

