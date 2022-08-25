ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHC: International Overdose Awareness Day

By Samantha Stewart
 3 days ago

(WTNH) – August 31 marks International Overdose Awareness Day, a time to recognize those who have been affected by addiction.

Substance abuse is a major issue that has impacted millions, whether you are someone struggling with addiction or you care for someone who is. For this reason, it’s important to stay informed and be mindful of those who struggle.

John Potter, the MORR program manager at Hartford HealthCare’s Rushford Center, joined News 8 to discuss overdose awareness.

WTNH

