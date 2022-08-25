MOUNT DESERT — Healthy Acadia and Impact Justice will hold a dinner and conversation about food justice in Maine’s prisons and jails on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at College of the Atlantic’s Beech Hill Farm in Mount Desert. The evening will feature a locally-sourced meal provided by Sassafrass Catering, live local music, and special guest speakers who include food justice advocate Leah Penniman of Soul Fire Farm and Maine’s Commissioner of Corrections Randall Liberty. The event will benefit two new projects geared to improve the quality of food available to incarcerated residents of Maine.

