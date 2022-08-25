Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mdislander.com
Sway to sea shanty rhythm at Bass Harbor Library
MOUNT DESERT — The Tremont Historical Society is hosting an evening of traditional music and sea shanties on Aug. 29, with Conners Emerson School music teacher Rebecca Edmondson and her students and friends. Edmondson has taught music at the school since 1990. She is the founder and conductor of...
mdislander.com
Arts Glances: Art exhibit, children’s concert, piazza party
BAR HARBOR — For this year’s major show, the Argosy Gallery is honoring the artists it has represented the longest. These award-winning, nationally exhibited painters have chosen six works each for the “Acadian Eleven” exhibition from 1-5 p.m. in the Porcupine Room of the Bar Harbor Inn, Saturday, Aug. 27, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
mdislander.com
Award-winning pianist to perform at Northeast Harbor Library
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Internationally renowned pianist Dr. Donna Coleman is coming to the Northeast Harbor Library Wednesday, Sept. 7, to perform a concert of works by Bach, Chopin, Gershwin, Gottschalk and others. The program starts at 5:30 p.m. and will include a setting of a hymn by J.S....
mdislander.com
Food justice dinner to be held at Beech Hill Farm
MOUNT DESERT — Healthy Acadia and Impact Justice will hold a dinner and conversation about food justice in Maine’s prisons and jails on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at College of the Atlantic’s Beech Hill Farm in Mount Desert. The evening will feature a locally-sourced meal provided by Sassafrass Catering, live local music, and special guest speakers who include food justice advocate Leah Penniman of Soul Fire Farm and Maine’s Commissioner of Corrections Randall Liberty. The event will benefit two new projects geared to improve the quality of food available to incarcerated residents of Maine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mdislander.com
Albert L. Hamor
Albert L. Hamor, 76, from Northeast Harbor and Bar Harbor and Tucson, Ariz., went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2022. Albert fought a brief, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born as the third son of Richard N. and Rhoda (Murphy) Hamor. He is survived...
Comments / 0