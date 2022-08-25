How Myles Garrett’s love of dinosaurs fits his new job

** See prior coverage in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns ‘ defensive end Myles Garrett is taking up a new position — off the field.

Garrett has been named The Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s first-ever community science ambassador, a job that will have him pushing STEM learning and growing science literacy, “, especially for those underrepresented in the field,” according to a Thursday news release from the museum.

As ambassador, Garrett will encourage kids to pursue their interests in science and participate in the museum’s collections, events and educational programming in Cleveland and throughout northeast Ohio.

Garrett himself is enthusiastic about dinosaurs, the museum said, which has led to a relationship with the museum’s scientists and its paleontology collection. This summer, Garrett joined kids for a screening of “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

Earlier this month , he packed school supplies local students will need for the school year during a two-day back-to-school kickoff coordinated by United Way of Greater Cleveland and the Boys & Girls Club.

“I credit my family with teaching me the value of giving back to the community,” Garrett is quoted in the release. “Cleveland is my community, and I want to do my best to be a positive role model for our kids. I’m excited to continue working with the museum team to share their important mission. Together, we can spark curiosity, improve science education and expand access in new and fun ways.”

Sonia Winner, the museum’s president and CEO, said in the release the museum is hopeful Garrett’s involvement will expand access to science “especially in underserved communities.”

“This collaboration couldn’t begin at a better time, as the museum undergoes a major transformation and redoubles its efforts to increase accessibility and engagement — key objectives outlined in our strategic plan,” Winner said.

The museum last summer began a $150 million expansion and “reimagining of its campus and all its exhibits,” which will include new public spaces and bring the museum’s footprint to 375,000 square feet, according to the release. It’s expected to begin opening in phases this fall.

