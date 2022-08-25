ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

fortcampbell-courier.com

KC and the Sunshine Band headlining Hoptown Summer Salute Aug. 26-27

Soldiers and Families are invited to join the fun at the Sixth Annual Hoptown Summer Salute, a free two-day music festival scheduled for 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 26-27 at 200 E. 9th Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. KC and the Sunshine Band, known for chart-topping disco hits like “That’s the Way (I...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
z975.com

Busiest Intersections In Clarksville

I’ve been seeing a lot of debate on Facebook lately about the slowest stop lights in Clarksville. There have been people weighing in and talking about how long they have to wait at certain intersections. That debate has kind of evolved into people talking about the busiest intersections in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Dogs and people share day of fun at Barks & Brews | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – You could say Clarksville went to the dogs, but in a good way, on Sunday as hundreds of people and their canine family enjoyed Barks & Brews at Goobs Small Business Warehouse on Needmore Road. Co-hosts of the event were The Elite with Sweet...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Todd Central vs Fort Campbell

The Todd County Central Rebels hosted Fort Campbell Friday night in Elkton. The Rebels held on for an exciting 33-26 win over the Falcons. YSE was there for the game and got these pics. Take a look. Todd Central vs Fort Campbell.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: Women’s Expo, Barks & Brews, Fun with Fido

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We have some big events happening this weekend, including the Women’s Expo and two fun features for your four-legged friends. Women of Clarksville Expo 2022: Grab your girlfriends, mothers and daughters and attend for this free event, with clothes, cooking and yoga, plus several food trucks. The expo will be Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champion’s Way. Shuttles will transport attendees to and from parking at the CMCSS Central Services South building, 1312 Highway 48.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

More than 330-year-old tree falls in Brentwood

Brentwood is full of beautiful trees and residents love trees on their property and in all the green space around the city. However, on Sunday morning, one resident woke to see his giant white oak tree had fallen. Marc Carter said on the Monday prior he was working from his...
BRENTWOOD, TN
whopam.com

Summer Salute takes over downtown Hopkinsville

The Summer Salute has officially taken over downtown Hopkinsville, and people are urged to come take advantage of vendors, food, carnival rides and live music. It’s a familiar set up to long time Hopkinsville festival goers, as the carnival rides are at Founder’s Square and the smaller music stage is set up in the parking lot of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, and Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation says there’s a ton of things for people to do along with more food choices than you can shake a stick at.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Parking garage across from F&M Bank Arena projected to be complete in fall 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Construction of a parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to starting. During a Thursday morning meeting of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council Executive Committee, members heard an update on the overall process and projected timeline. The 724-space garage...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Western Kentucky scores the first touchdown of the 2022 season

We have points, ladies and gentleman. Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed just connected with wide receiver Malachi Corley for the first score of the college football season. The Hilltoppers take an early lead over Austin Peay, 7-0. The Hilltoppers were favorites coming into this game. Saturday is the long awaited...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
elizabethton.com

Tennessee Beats Texas, advances to Little League World Series

Nolensville, Tennessee used a grand slam in the first inning to advance to the Championship game of the Little League World Series on Saturday against Hawaii. Tennessee scored four runs in the first, one in the fourth and added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth for the 7-1 win. Nolensville’s seven runs game on 10 hits, they made only one error in the game. Josiah Porter who is blind in one eye came through in the first with the bases loaded for a shot up the middle and four RBI’s in his first at-bats. He is currently batting .400 for the tournament.
NOLENSVILLE, TN

