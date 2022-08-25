Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Work week weather: Triple-digit heat index Monday, with chance of storms to start week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re back to triple-digit heat indexes to start the week, plus a strong chance of thunderstorms. Monday’s high will be 92 with a heat index as high as 101, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday’s high is 93. There’s a...
fortcampbell-courier.com
KC and the Sunshine Band headlining Hoptown Summer Salute Aug. 26-27
Soldiers and Families are invited to join the fun at the Sixth Annual Hoptown Summer Salute, a free two-day music festival scheduled for 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 26-27 at 200 E. 9th Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. KC and the Sunshine Band, known for chart-topping disco hits like “That’s the Way (I...
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
z975.com
Busiest Intersections In Clarksville
I’ve been seeing a lot of debate on Facebook lately about the slowest stop lights in Clarksville. There have been people weighing in and talking about how long they have to wait at certain intersections. That debate has kind of evolved into people talking about the busiest intersections in...
clarksvillenow.com
Dogs and people share day of fun at Barks & Brews | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – You could say Clarksville went to the dogs, but in a good way, on Sunday as hundreds of people and their canine family enjoyed Barks & Brews at Goobs Small Business Warehouse on Needmore Road. Co-hosts of the event were The Elite with Sweet...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd Central vs Fort Campbell
The Todd County Central Rebels hosted Fort Campbell Friday night in Elkton. The Rebels held on for an exciting 33-26 win over the Falcons. YSE was there for the game and got these pics. Take a look. Todd Central vs Fort Campbell.
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Women’s Expo, Barks & Brews, Fun with Fido
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We have some big events happening this weekend, including the Women’s Expo and two fun features for your four-legged friends. Women of Clarksville Expo 2022: Grab your girlfriends, mothers and daughters and attend for this free event, with clothes, cooking and yoga, plus several food trucks. The expo will be Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champion’s Way. Shuttles will transport attendees to and from parking at the CMCSS Central Services South building, 1312 Highway 48.
williamsonherald.com
More than 330-year-old tree falls in Brentwood
Brentwood is full of beautiful trees and residents love trees on their property and in all the green space around the city. However, on Sunday morning, one resident woke to see his giant white oak tree had fallen. Marc Carter said on the Monday prior he was working from his...
whopam.com
Summer Salute takes over downtown Hopkinsville
The Summer Salute has officially taken over downtown Hopkinsville, and people are urged to come take advantage of vendors, food, carnival rides and live music. It’s a familiar set up to long time Hopkinsville festival goers, as the carnival rides are at Founder’s Square and the smaller music stage is set up in the parking lot of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, and Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation says there’s a ton of things for people to do along with more food choices than you can shake a stick at.
whopam.com
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
clarksvillenow.com
Parking garage across from F&M Bank Arena projected to be complete in fall 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Construction of a parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to starting. During a Thursday morning meeting of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council Executive Committee, members heard an update on the overall process and projected timeline. The 724-space garage...
14news.com
Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - One Dawson Springs family is getting a new home after the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed their home. On Friday, the Bullocks got their first look at their new home thanks to the nonprofit organization ‘God’s Pit Crew’. The volunteers worked tirelessly for...
rewind943.com
News in Clarksville: Gunshots at football game, open container rules, parking garage and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Deputies made ‘high-risk’ traffic stop after football game shooting: Deputies were able to quickly catch three suspects following the gunshots at West Creek High School. City considers allowing open...
saturdaytradition.com
Western Kentucky scores the first touchdown of the 2022 season
We have points, ladies and gentleman. Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed just connected with wide receiver Malachi Corley for the first score of the college football season. The Hilltoppers take an early lead over Austin Peay, 7-0. The Hilltoppers were favorites coming into this game. Saturday is the long awaited...
Look: Announcer Makes Unfortunate Error During College Football Broadcast
The 2022 college football season officially kicked off earlier this afternoon with Western Kentucky and Austin Peay as the first game of the season. They produced the first touchdown of the season and are currently locked in a heated battle. However, the lasting image from the game won't come from something on the field.
wpln.org
The Cumberland River is degraded. Can Nashville’s 300-acre redevelopment plan help restore it?
Across from downtown Nashville, an industrial area houses asphalt, the Titans stadium and unused space for potentially billions of dollars worth of developments. That area is the “East Bank,” and city officials announced plans this week to redevelop it with special attention to the Cumberland River. The long-term...
Nolensville player hits grand slam despite challenge beyond the diamond
Nolensville is coming for revenge as they play Hawaii on Saturday in the U.S. Championship of the Little League World Series.
elizabethton.com
Tennessee Beats Texas, advances to Little League World Series
Nolensville, Tennessee used a grand slam in the first inning to advance to the Championship game of the Little League World Series on Saturday against Hawaii. Tennessee scored four runs in the first, one in the fourth and added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth for the 7-1 win. Nolensville’s seven runs game on 10 hits, they made only one error in the game. Josiah Porter who is blind in one eye came through in the first with the bases loaded for a shot up the middle and four RBI’s in his first at-bats. He is currently batting .400 for the tournament.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Clark Lea said following Vanderbilt's dominant Week 0 win at Hawaii
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores went out to Hawaii on Saturday night and left the island with a massive 63-10 victory. After the game, Lea was understandably in a good mood, having just won the season opener by 53 points. Here’s some of what Lea said in his postgame...
CBS Sports
Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Aug. 27 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-10 year, Vanderbilt is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, Hawaii struggled last season, ending up 6-7.
