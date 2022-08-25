ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brace yourselves: A holiday-themed immersive show is coming to Chicago

We haven’t even reached the crisp days of fall in Chicago, but this year’s slate of holiday events is already beginning to take shape. Case in point: The experiential production juggernaut Lighthouse Immersive—which produced shows like “Immersive Van Gogh” and “Immersive Frida Kahlo”—just announced a Christmassy production will light up its Old Town events space this winter.
Here’s what it’s like to attend a concert at the Salt Shed

It’s been more than four years since the redevelopment of the Morton Salt building was announced, and plenty of folks have had their eye on the reliable Kennedy Expressway landmark’s weathered rooftop mural ever since. On Tuesday night, the first phase of the project opened to the public, as the outdoor portion of Salt Shed—Chicago’s newest music venue from the team behind Thalia Hall and the Empty Bottle—hosted its inaugural concert.
