Hampshire County real estate transactions: The 10 most expensive homes reported sold in Hampshire County from August 14-20

Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 28, 2022
Anthony F. Grassetti Sr., Maria G. Grassetti and Maria Grassetti to Maitri Patel, 32 Alexander Drive, $465,000. Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC, to Tiffany L. Gibson, Tiffany Gibson, Joshua R. Fanion and Joshua Fanion, 30 Tom St., $305,000.
Massachusetts real estate transactions: See all homes sold in Hampden County from August 14-20
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Aug 14 to Aug 20. There were 115 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,418 square foot home on Brookfield Lane in Agawam that sold for $300,000.
West Springfield petition drive for referendum on retail marijuana sales falls short; Councilor Daniel O’Brien says battle may not be over yet
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The effort to gather enough signatures for a November ballot question seeking to restore the ban on retail marijuana sales fell short, but Town Councilor Daniel M. O’Brien says he is heartened by residents’ response. “Although we did not get enough signatures, it has...
Olde Forge Owner Says Restaurant Will Recover from Sunday Fire
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The popular Old Forge restaurant on Route 7 suffered severe damage in the rear of the building from a fire late Sunday morning. There is damage in the salad bar and back of the building but owner Kirk Grippo said the eatery is going to be back open as soon as possible.
WNYT
Boat fire on Berkshire County Reservoir
Crews were busy putting out a fire on a boat on the Otis Reservoir in Berkshire County. This photo comes to us from our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle.
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group close on sale of two select-service hotels totaling 171-keys in Lenox, Mass.
Lenox, MA JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group has closed the sale of two select-service hotels totaling 171-keys. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Toole Companies, in the sale to Mission Hill Hospitality, a KSL Capital Company. The sale price was not disclosed. The portfolio consists of...
Crews respond to two accidents in under two hours in North Adams
Emergency crews in Berkshire County responded to two serious car crashes in North Adams within two hours of each other. The first happened on Church Street, near the south view cemetery, after a driver crashed into a tree just before two o’clock. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle...
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
Storm damage reported in Hampshire County
Severe storms made there way through western Massachusetts Friday afternoon, leaving behind widespread damage.
Local woman buys Springfield girl brand-new bike after theft
School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass. Updated: 9 hours ago. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM. State Police say a male an female victim suffered gunshot wounds resulting in death. Residents in the neighborhood say they heard gunshots. “I did hear...
Community Preservation Committee tours new walking path at Springfield’s Venture Pond; Sixteen Acres hidden fishing hole eyed for more recreational uses
SPRINGFIELD -- If you’ve never seen Venture Pond in Sixteen Acres, you are probably not alone. “It’s probably something that’s not well known in Springfield,” said Robert McCarroll of the Community Preservation Committee. The pond is tucked in just off Wilbraham Road just east of Western...
Longmeadow native in search of new liver after decades-long battle with rare disease
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Longmeadow native is in search of a new liver, following a years-long battle with a rare, chronic liver disease that he first was diagnosed with when he was just 6 years old. Western Mass News spoke with Jack Bresnahan, now 30 years old, on what...
Arrest made in Route 20 hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Charlton that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to police. Charlton police said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on July 16 along Route 20, specifically the westbound portion of Worcester...
Multi-vehicle crash involving boat on I-290 in Worcester Friday morning left two people injured
A multi-vehicle crash involving a boat that shut down lanes of I-290 westbound in Worcester Friday morning sent two people to the hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police. At 7:30 a.m., State Troopers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving a jackknifed trailer carrying a boat. The trailer was...
Jake Oliveira, Sydney Levin-Epstein contest Democratic primary in Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester Senate District
Political and congressional staffer Sydney Levin-Epstein, of Longmeadow, and current state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, of Ludlow, are running in the Democratic primary for the state Senate seat being vacated by four-term incumbent Eric P. Lesser. The primary is Sept. 6 and open to Democrats and those...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000 prizes won on Saturday
Two lucky people snagged Massachusetts State Lottery tickets worth $100,000 on Saturday, with one in Medway and one in Abington. The Medway ticket was sold at Medway Mobil and the Abington ticket was sold at a business with the grammatically-dubious name Yours Convenience Store. Overall, there were more than 190...
Health aides on probation after taking thousands from Westfield patient
WESTFIELD — Two home health care aides who each admitted to police that they had stolen thousands of dollars from the 80-year-old man suffering from dementia they had been hired to care for have been tried for larceny. In the three years since the duo was charged, one underwent...
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
