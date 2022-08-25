ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Donald Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Howard Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia, told the court in Washington “there’s...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
WPTV

Looking ahead to the November elections

The races are set for the November election. Michael Barnett, the Chairman of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County, and Patrick Franklin, President/CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County, discuss the results from the Primary Election. Barnett and Franklin talk to WPTV's Michael Williams about what they...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Recount underway in Republican race between Deborah Adeimy, Dan Franzese

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A recount was taking place Friday in the primary election to decide the Republican nominee for Florida's 22nd congressional district. Deborah Adeimy and Dan Franzese were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's primary election, separated by just 132 votes. Franzese's 11,974 votes were just slightly more than Adeimy's 11,842, according to unofficial results from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Charlie Crist announces Karla Hernández-Mats as running mate

MIAMI — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist announced Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate on Saturday as he looks to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis. "Caring, loving, empathetic, compassionate," Crist said of his running mate. "That's what we don't have in the governor's office right now and that's what you deserve to have in the governor's office."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcalester, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Mcalester, OK
State
Oklahoma State
WPTV

Toll discounts bring Florida drivers relief amid inflation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Relief is on the way for Florida drivers. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the creation of the SunPass Savings Program, which is designed to save Florida drivers tens of millions of dollars. “This is small but important savings," DeSantis said at a press conference Thursday....
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

FPL celebrates Lineworker Appreciation Day

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — In the state of Florida, Aug. 26 is Lineworker Appreciation Day. FPL's Boynton Beach Service Center showed WPTV NewsChannel 5 some of the tips and tricks on how they restore power after a storm. "We have the best line workers in our industry and we're...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy