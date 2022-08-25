MIAMI — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist announced Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate on Saturday as he looks to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis. "Caring, loving, empathetic, compassionate," Crist said of his running mate. "That's what we don't have in the governor's office right now and that's what you deserve to have in the governor's office."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO