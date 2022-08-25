Read full article on original website
WPTV
Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence
WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Donald Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Howard Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia, told the court in Washington “there’s...
WPTV
Looking ahead to the November elections
The races are set for the November election. Michael Barnett, the Chairman of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County, and Patrick Franklin, President/CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County, discuss the results from the Primary Election. Barnett and Franklin talk to WPTV's Michael Williams about what they...
WPTV
Recount underway in Republican race between Deborah Adeimy, Dan Franzese
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A recount was taking place Friday in the primary election to decide the Republican nominee for Florida's 22nd congressional district. Deborah Adeimy and Dan Franzese were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's primary election, separated by just 132 votes. Franzese's 11,974 votes were just slightly more than Adeimy's 11,842, according to unofficial results from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.
WPTV
Charlie Crist announces Karla Hernández-Mats as running mate
MIAMI — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist announced Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate on Saturday as he looks to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis. "Caring, loving, empathetic, compassionate," Crist said of his running mate. "That's what we don't have in the governor's office right now and that's what you deserve to have in the governor's office."
WPTV
California farmers make 24-day pilgrimage demonstrating for easier voting in union elections
Farm workers in California have made an incredible journey to drum up support for legislation that would give them easier access to voting in union elections. The massive group of farm workers arrived at California's capitol city Sacramento after making a 355-mile journey across the state. They walked for 24...
WPTV
Toll discounts bring Florida drivers relief amid inflation
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Relief is on the way for Florida drivers. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the creation of the SunPass Savings Program, which is designed to save Florida drivers tens of millions of dollars. “This is small but important savings," DeSantis said at a press conference Thursday....
WPTV
FPL celebrates Lineworker Appreciation Day
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — In the state of Florida, Aug. 26 is Lineworker Appreciation Day. FPL's Boynton Beach Service Center showed WPTV NewsChannel 5 some of the tips and tricks on how they restore power after a storm. "We have the best line workers in our industry and we're...
