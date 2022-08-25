The “Great Minnesota Get-Together” is upon us. And, of course, the best part about it is the data. Fair attendance has climbed over time, and not just because the length of the fair has extended— from six days 1885-1918 to double that starting in 1975. According to records given to us by the State Fair, attendance first topped 1 million in 1955, and then topped 2 million in 2018.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO