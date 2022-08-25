ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

mprnews.org

Photos: First weekend of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

Bright lights, textures and patterns of the fairgrounds. See the startlingly beautiful reflections of the Minnesota State Fair through the lenses of photographer Stephen Maturen, in velvety, enlivening colors, lights and shadows. 12 of 12. 1 of 12. 2 of 12. More reporting from the fair. Infrequently Asked QuestionsWhat happens...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Thunderstorms at times Saturday evening and also Sunday PM

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected in much of Minnesota plus western Wisconsin Saturday evening and overnight Saturday night. The highest rainfall totals are expected to be in southeastern Minnesota, where a flood watch runs from 10 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday:. Here’s a closer look at...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota State Fair, by the numbers

The “Great Minnesota Get-Together” is upon us. And, of course, the best part about it is the data. Fair attendance has climbed over time, and not just because the length of the fair has extended— from six days 1885-1918 to double that starting in 1975. According to records given to us by the State Fair, attendance first topped 1 million in 1955, and then topped 2 million in 2018.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota angler catches fresh water jellyfish on camera

A St. Cloud resident caught freshwater jellyfish on camera during a recent fishing trip Monday on Leech Lake near Walker, Minn. To pass the time waiting for his friend to arrive, James Hofmann decided he’d cast a line out and see if he could spot anything. “It was early...
WALKER, MN
mprnews.org

COVID trends are mostly flat, but proceed with caution

Caution signs are yellow, and so is much of this week’s “Community Level” assessment map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — at least for Minnesota. In addition, while this week’s data on case rates and wastewater are mostly continuing on a high plateau, COVID-related hospitalizations increased a bit over the past week. COVID-related deaths, meanwhile, are trending down after a peak in July.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Severe storms roll through Twin Cities, cause flooding at Minnesota State Fair

Severe storms swept through the Twin Cities on Saturday night, sending people at the Minnesota State Fair scrambling for cover amid flash flooding on the fairgrounds. The National Weather Service said Sunday multiple EF 0 tornadoes struck southern Ramsey county and Dakota county. Survey teams found damage that indicated a tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour traveled 3.4 miles from Interstate 94 and Highways 10 and 61. It passed by Harding High School, and ended at Goodrich Golf Course. Other EF 0 tornadoes hit Eagan, Apple Valley, Burnsville and West St. Paul, but were brief.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Power flashes may have been caused by tornadoes Saturday night

It was a wild weekend for storms around Minnesota. Saturday night’s storms produced 5 brief tornado touchdowns in Dakota and Ramsey counties according to the Twin Cities NWS office. It appears the tornadoes caused multiple power flashes as tree and power grid damage occurred. Check out this video from...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Free skin cancer screenings, sun safety teachings at the State Fair

Don’t forget to apply sunscreen when you head out to enjoy the Minnesota State Fair. Minnesota ranked third among states with the highest rate of melanoma, one form of skin cancer, according to a study released last month by QuoteWizard. From 2015-2019, 35 skin cancer cases were reported in Minnesota for every 100,000 people — a whopping 13 percent increase in cases from 2015-2019.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

'Guyana Night' celebrates one of Minnesota's growing Caribbean populations

When Trevor Samaroo first started the non-profit group Minnesota Guyana Day a few years ago, there weren’t many events that focused on Guyanese culture. As a child of one of the first waves of Caribbean immigrants to come to Minnesota, Samaroo grew up watching his dad create spaces for Caribbean families to gather together. He knew he wanted to do the same.
MINNESOTA STATE
