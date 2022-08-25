Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Final Crimson Tide Depth Chart prediction
The Alabama Football fall camp has brought surprises and injuries, along with some unanswered questions. Nick Saban’s first depth chart reveal will provide some answers. Until then, mull over this final Depth Chart prediction for the 2022 season. Most of what follows is a two-deep look at the Crimson...
Why Alabama is Back Hosting Season Openers: All Things CW
It'll probably be a long time before the Crimson Tide plays another neutral-site opener, and what oddsmakers say about Alabama players.
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide start vs Utah State in Week 1
Alabama football schedule: Week 1 – Alabama vs Utah State Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3 Utah State
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama kicker commit Conor Talty kicks 51-yard field goal
Alabama football’s kicker commit, Conor Talty nailed a 51-yard field goal in St. Rita High School’s 35-3 loss Friday. Talty committed to Alabama in July over interest from Tennessee and others. His previous long was from 42 yards out. You can watch Talty hit his new career long below.
tdalabamamag.com
Previewing Alabama football’s inside linebackers for 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 14 DL Byron Young
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news
In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 15 CB Eli Ricks
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
God doesn’t play favorites, but this Alabama church sign says ‘Roll Tide’
A church in Tuscaloosa brought back an oldie but a goodie for its sign to make fans smile just a week away from college football season. Trinity United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, located a couple of blocks down Paul W. Bryant Drive from Bryant-Denny Stadium, often posts lighthearted messages on their marquee out front.
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 13 DB Malachi Moore
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Tony Barnhart picks his national champ, and it ain’t Alabama
Happy Friday, everyone. Nick Saban gave a long interview to Chris Low that published yesterday, and it could be summed up thusly. His longevity wasn’t the only topic that he discussed, however. Nick self-reflects with the best of them, and acknowledged that he has softened a bit with age.
Grissom point guard R.J. Johnson picks Nate Oats, Alabama over Georgia
Grissom 2023 point guard R.J. Johnson committed to Alabama on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Johnson picked the Crimson Tide over SEC rival Georgia. He also included Florida Atlantic, Tulane and Wichita State among his finalists. “I’ve had six players go on to play in the SEC,” said legendary Grissom...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DE Keon Keeley dances to Sweet Home Alabama ahead of first game
Alabama football’s five-star target, Keon Keeley was spotted dancing to Sweet Home Alabama Friday ahead of Berkeley Prep’s matchup against Clearwater Central Catholic. Keeley is one of the Crimson Tide’s top edge-rusher targets. Alabama is one of the schools fighting to land him alongside Ohio State, Florida and others. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance for his first game and captured him dancing to the song.
7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director
Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Highlights from Alabama’s final session of fall camp
Alabama returned to the practice field for its final session of fall camp before it begins preparations for Utah State. Before it welcomes the Aggies to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 3, the Crimson Tide will get an early look at its opponent as Utah State takes on UConn this weekend during its Week 0 matchup.
Watch: Clemson's 5-star QB commit throws walk-off touchdown pass
Briarwood Christian School opened up its season with a 48-0 loss to the reigning 6A state champs, Clay-Chalkville, on Friday, Aug. 19. The Lions were in danger of dropping their second game in as many weeks in (...)
Just A Minute: Kudos to Greg Byrne For Making the "Rights" Choice
Alabama's athletic director didn't blink when deciding how the Crimson Tide's coaching family would grow with recent hires.
thecutoffnews.com
The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 1 - August 18 & 19, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Alabama AD Greg Byrne talks Nick Saban, possibly hiring his future replacement
Alabama AD Greg Byrne talks Nick Saban, possibly hiring his future replacement. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne sat down for...
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
