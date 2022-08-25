ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FanSided

Alabama Football: Final Crimson Tide Depth Chart prediction

The Alabama Football fall camp has brought surprises and injuries, along with some unanswered questions. Nick Saban’s first depth chart reveal will provide some answers. Until then, mull over this final Depth Chart prediction for the 2022 season. Most of what follows is a two-deep look at the Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama kicker commit Conor Talty kicks 51-yard field goal

Alabama football’s kicker commit, Conor Talty nailed a 51-yard field goal in St. Rita High School’s 35-3 loss Friday. Talty committed to Alabama in July over interest from Tennessee and others. His previous long was from 42 yards out. You can watch Talty hit his new career long below.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Previewing Alabama football’s inside linebackers for 2022 season

As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 14 DL Byron Young

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news

In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 15 CB Eli Ricks

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 13 DB Malachi Moore

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DE Keon Keeley dances to Sweet Home Alabama ahead of first game

Alabama football’s five-star target, Keon Keeley was spotted dancing to Sweet Home Alabama Friday ahead of Berkeley Prep’s matchup against Clearwater Central Catholic. Keeley is one of the Crimson Tide’s top edge-rusher targets. Alabama is one of the schools fighting to land him alongside Ohio State, Florida and others. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance for his first game and captured him dancing to the song.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director

Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Highlights from Alabama’s final session of fall camp

Alabama returned to the practice field for its final session of fall camp before it begins preparations for Utah State. Before it welcomes the Aggies to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 3, the Crimson Tide will get an early look at its opponent as Utah State takes on UConn this weekend during its Week 0 matchup.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 1 - August 18 & 19, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL

