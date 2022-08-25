Read full article on original website
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
CSP: 13-year-old girl who took parents car caused major crash involving school bus
An underage driver who took her parents' SUV was responsible for a major car wreck on Friday in which several people were hurt. That's according to Colorado State Patrol, who investigated the crash at Highway 287 and Lookout Road in eastern Boulder County. CSP's initial investigation indicated that the parents of the 13-year-old girl weren't aware that she had taken their Chevy Suburban. That SUV was heavily damaged, along with two other vehicles and a school bus. One student was on board the bus at the time but wasn't hurt. Authorities said the girl will be cited, but they said it isn't expected that she will be jailed.The people who were injured were all taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were described as being serious.So far it's not clear how far the 13-year-old traveled in the SUV before the crash happened.
Florida man convicted in hate crime road rage attack on Black martial artist dad who fought back
A Florida man has been convicted of a hate crime for a road rage incident last year in which he tried to run a Black man driving with his family off the road and assault him — only to find the victim was a mixed-martial artist who fought back and put him in a chokehold.
He Tried to Steal a Car. The Cop Who Killed Him Just Walked.
Last week, body-camera footage was released from the shocking incident in which a North Carolina police officer shot a 29-year-old man several times, stopped to say “shots fired” into his radio, and then shot at him again.Brandon Combs had fled to the inside of Officer Timothy Larson’s patrol vehicle after allegedly attempting to steal a pickup truck from a Nissan dealership in February. When he died, he left behind a 9-year-old daughter, Allison.Combs’ mother, Virginia Tayara, had already seen the footage months before. Nevertheless, she told The Daily Beast by text message that the public release caught her off guard.“Luckily,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio bill would protect pro-police flags from landlords and home owners associations
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A bill just introduced to the Ohio House would protect the […] The post Ohio bill would protect pro-police flags from landlords and home owners associations appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Comments / 0