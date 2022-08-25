ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KIVI-TV

Kentucky students are building sheds for flood victims

MCKEE, Ky. — Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center are learning why it’s so important to lend a helping hand. They are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods in Eastern Kentucky in their classes. The idea came about after Marvin Wilder, a teacher...
KENTUCKY STATE
Local company converts gas cars to electric

California just announced its intention to no longer sell gas-powered cars by 2035. The writing is on the wall for the internal combustion engine, and a local company is poised to take advantage. Take a ride in the classic 1960's-era Ford Galaxie 500 owned by Conductive Classics in Garden City,...
GARDEN CITY, ID
Awesome weekend weather ahead

A cold front is set to approach southern Idaho tomorrow afternoon helping to cool us down this weekend. Expect temperatures to peak in the mid- to upper 80s on Saturday in the Treasure Valley. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler - yippee!. On Saturday, a Red Flag Warning has...
ENVIRONMENT

