Rep. Christine Chandler: Let’s Use This Opportunity To Make Meaningful Change For Our State
Last week, New Mexico received some big news. When our Legislature meets in January to craft our annual budget, we could have as much as $2.45 billion more than we appropriated this year. It’s a number that is tough to get your head around, but I think we can all agree that it is a lot of money. It’s also an incredible opportunity for New Mexico.
NMSP Issues Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory For Jasmine K. Sanchez Of El Guique
The New Mexico State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jasmine K. Sanchez. Sanchez is a 17-year-old Hispanic female, 4’11” tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on August 24, 2022, at around 6:30 a.m., at #238 County Road 57 in El Guique, NM. Sanchez has a scar on her forehead, a burn scar on the left side of her neck, a pierced right eyebrow, and she does wear glasses. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing and her whereabouts and destination are not known. Jasmine K. Sanchez is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.
