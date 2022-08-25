The New Mexico State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jasmine K. Sanchez. Sanchez is a 17-year-old Hispanic female, 4’11” tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on August 24, 2022, at around 6:30 a.m., at #238 County Road 57 in El Guique, NM. Sanchez has a scar on her forehead, a burn scar on the left side of her neck, a pierced right eyebrow, and she does wear glasses. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing and her whereabouts and destination are not known. Jasmine K. Sanchez is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 HOURS AGO