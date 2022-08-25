Read full article on original website
ESPN
Lewis Hamilton accepts blame but won't speak to Fernando Alonso about their collision
Lewis Hamilton said he will not talk to Fernando Alonso about their collision at the Belgian Grand Prix because of what Alonso said about him immediately after the incident. Old Formula One rivals Hamilton and Alonso collided on the opening lap Sunday while fighting for third position at Les Combes chicane.
ESPN
Fernando Alonso fumes at 'idiot' Lewis Hamilton: He 'only knows how to drive and start in first'
Fernando Alonso labelled seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton "an idiot" who only knows how to race at the front after they collided on the first lap of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. The two old rivals were battling for third position down the Kemmel Straight with Hamilton looking to...
