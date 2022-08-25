ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, IL

wglt.org

State Week: Candidates spar over energy future

The candidates for Illinois governor and U.S. Senate each discussed renewable energy at a agriculture roundtable event this week. Illinois has made strides toward cleaner energy, but even supporters admit it will take time. Meanwhile, Republicans warn the state is trying to move too quickly at a cost to residents.
ILLINOIS STATE
McLean County Board fills vacancy at special meeting

The McLean County Board on Friday approved a Heyworth High School social studies teacher and girls’ basketball coach to serve on the board until shortly after the November election. “I know it’s only (for) a couple of months, but I teach this stuff. I love it. (People) say, ‘You...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

