Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
State Week: Candidates spar over energy future
The candidates for Illinois governor and U.S. Senate each discussed renewable energy at a agriculture roundtable event this week. Illinois has made strides toward cleaner energy, but even supporters admit it will take time. Meanwhile, Republicans warn the state is trying to move too quickly at a cost to residents.
wglt.org
McLean County Board fills vacancy at special meeting
The McLean County Board on Friday approved a Heyworth High School social studies teacher and girls’ basketball coach to serve on the board until shortly after the November election. “I know it’s only (for) a couple of months, but I teach this stuff. I love it. (People) say, ‘You...
wglt.org
Longtime ISU softball coach Melinda Fischer retires after 37 seasons with the Redbirds
Illinois State University softball coach Melinda Fischer announced her retirement on Sunday after 37 seasons with the Redbirds. Her longtime assistant coach, Tina Kramos, was named her successor. Fischer has more wins (1,118) than any coach in ISU history. She’s been inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of...
wglt.org
A tip for seeing ‘Suddenly Last Summer’ at Heartland Theatre: Don't watch the movie
Director Tom Mitchell makes his Heartland Theatre debut with a new production of Tennessee Williams’ “Suddenly Last Summer” on three weekends at the Normal Community Activity Center. The production, running Sept. 1-17, opens Heartland Theatre’s 2022-23 season. Mitchell, a retired University of Illinois professor, may be...
Comments / 0