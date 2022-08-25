Read full article on original website
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
The problem(s) with Trump’s reaction to the redacted affidavit
Two weeks ago, Donald Trump ostensibly got what he wanted: The Justice Department released the search warrant in the Mar-a-Lago case. Of course, the disclosure didn’t do the former president any favors, and the revelations only intensified the larger scandal. Today, Trump again got what he wanted, at least...
FBI reportedly examines yet another Mar-a-Lago security breakdown
Part of what makes Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal so serious is the fact that the former president allegedly took highly sensitive national security secrets and didn’t want to give them back. But another part of the controversy is where, exactly, the Republican kept the classified materials he wasn’t supposed to have.
Trump's lawyer believes Mar-a-Lago raid happened because Liz Cheney lost primary
Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, right, attorneys for President Donald Trump, conduct a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani also attended. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Report: Woman posed as heiress to infiltrate Mar-a-Lago, Trump inner circle
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that authorities are investigating a Russian-speaking immigrant from Ukraine who pretended to be a Rothschild heiress, made several trips to Mar-a-Lago—and even met with Trump. Aug. 27, 2022.
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
RNC fires national spokesperson
Paris Dennard had been serving as the Republican National Committee's national spokesman and director of Black media affairs for the committee.
Ted Cruz says forgiving student debt could help Democrats if ‘slacker baristas’ can ‘get off the bong’ long enough to vote
Ted Cruz says that the White House forgiving some student loans could help Democrats if “slacker baristas” can “get off the bong” long enough to vote.The US Senator, a Republican from Texas, complained that Joe Biden’s student loan announcement “could drive up turnout” among young voters on the Verdict with Ted Cruz show.The Biden administration announced earlier this week that it is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those Americans earning less than $125,000 per year.And it will write off up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 per year.The move has...
Biden's brutal honesty is a boon for his administration
The Biden administration wants all the smoke. In the past week, we’ve seen President Joe Biden and his administration officials challenging right-wing lawmakers and their talking points with a little bit of an edge, and it’s great to see. Biden’s rebuttal showed a willingness — dare I say,...
States With GOP Governors That Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Polls show that Democrats are favored to flip at least three governorships this year.
Rep. Plaskett: 'the dissipation of noise' from the GOP means they know Trump is in trouble
The investigation into Donald Trump’s improper handling of government records is one of at least four ongoing probes into the former president. And while many Republicans swiftly came to his defense following the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, few have been as vocal in the 24 hours since the redacted copy of the search warrant affidavit was unsealed. “You’re noticing the dissipation of noise from my Republican colleagues because they know that Trump is in trouble,” says Rep. Stacey Plaskett. “What they’re going to do is try and call foul.” As these investigations continue to intensify, she points out that there’s precedent for the criminal prosecution of high-ranking government officials in the United States. Remember Spiro Agnew “I think the people who have short memories need to be reminded of this,” Rep. Plaskett tells Ali Velshi.Aug. 27, 2022.
Why Trump wants a ‘special master’ in the Mar-a-Lago investigation
A Florida judge is considering former President Trump’s request for an independent legal expert, or “special master,” to examine the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. “[Trump’s demand] made no sense, and I think it’s going to go nowhere,” says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She and Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for the Guardian, share the real reasons behind Trump’s legal maneuver.Aug. 28, 2022.
What we can read between the lines of the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit
The affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was unsealed Friday afternoon by a federal court in Florida. Reading between the many, many blacked out lines of the affidavit and reading the Department of Justice’s related filings shows just how serious the FBI’s investigation is, how flimsy some of Trump’s legal arguments are and how worried the government is that obstruction of justice is yet occurring.
There's a reason why hoarding classified documents is a crime
If someone had told me during my FBI career that I would eventually spend five years on national television explaining the complexities of foreign counterintelligence and violent domestic terrorism, I’d have wondered “Why?” If they had said I’d be doing so because of the actions of one individual, I’d have wondered “Who?” Those questions were long ago answered. Now, since the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, and the supporting affidavit has been released, I’m being asked to explain the subtleties of document classification, which has many Americans asking “What?” As in, what do the government's various classification labels mean, and what is at stake if there are boxes of highly classified documents stored in an unauthorized place by an unauthorized person?
Federal Judge signals support for special master to review Trump records seized at Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge indicated she was inclined to appoint a special master to review some of the documents the FBI seized earlier this month from Mar-a-Lago. Legal Affairs Columnist for the LA Times Harry Litman and Congressional Reporter for Politico Andrew Desiderio joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the new legal developments into the investigation into Donald Trump. Aug. 28, 2022.
DOJ affidavit raises 3 important questions about Trump Mar-a-Lago case
After weeks of anticipation, a redacted copy of the Justice Department’s Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit was made public on Friday. And so breathless were we to read it that collectively, we all but crashed the online library of federal court filings. But now that we have it, what’s really...
Why an accompanying memo may be more significant than the Mar-a-Lago affidavit itself
Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg weighs in on what stood out to him from today’s release of a redacted affidavit used to justify the Aug. 8 search at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.Aug. 26, 2022.
