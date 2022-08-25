ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Newburgh Deputy Police Chief Dies At Age 52

By Kathy Reakes
 7 days ago
Town of Newburgh Deputy Police Chief Robert DeSaye. Photo Credit: Fund the First.com

Family, friends, and co-workers are mourning the loss of a Hudson Valley deputy police chief who died following a battle with cancer.

Deputy Town of Newburgh Police Chief Robert DeSaye died on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Poughkeepsie. He was 52 years old.

DeSaye, who served the department for 20 years, retired in June and was promoted to deputy chief before his retirement.

DeSaye had battled a rare form of cancer for more than a year.

Since his passing, condolences have poured in from across the area.

The Town of Newburgh PBA said: “Another tremendous loss for our department. Rest In Peace Deputy Chief Robert DeSaye. Words cannot do justice for how much you will be missed. A true leader and friend to all.”

The Middletown Police PBA wrote on Facebook: "Deputy Chief ”Bob” Desaye was a dedicated police officer who served his community for more than twenty years, and he taught thousands of police officers as a well-disciplined instructor. Rest In Peace, Deputy Chief, you will be sorely missed!"

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

To donate to the family, click here.

