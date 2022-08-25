ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas can’t ban treatment of transgender kids, court says

By Associated Press
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yhikq_0hV97VRk00
Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas vetoed the ban last year after pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth, but GOP lawmakers overrode him to enact the law. | Kelly P. Kissel/AP Photo

A federal appeals court on Thursday said Arkansas can’t enforce its ban on transgender children receiving gender affirming medical care.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law. A trial is scheduled for October before the same judge on whether to permanently block the law.

Arkansas was the first state to enact such a ban, which prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment. There are no doctors who perform gender affirming surgery on minors in the state.

“Because the minor’s sex at birth determines whether or not the minor can receive certain types of medical care under the law, Act 626 discriminates on the basis of sex,” the court’s ruling Thursday said.

The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the law on behalf of four transgender youth and their families, as well as two doctors who provide gender confirming treatments.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed the ban last year, but GOP lawmakers overrode him to enact the law.

Multiple medical groups, including the American Medical Association, oppose the ban and have said the care is safe if properly administered. The Justice Department has also opposed the ban as unconstitutional.

Arkansas argued that the restriction is within the state’s authority to regulate medical practices. An attorney for the ACLU told the appeals panel in June that reinstating the restriction would create uncertainty for families around the state.

Hutchinson vetoed the ban following pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth who said the measure would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide. Hutchinson said the law went too far, especially since it wouldn’t exempt youth already receiving the care.

Comments / 220

Edward E. Pipalski Jr.
3d ago

Can't enter into a legal contract, join the Armed Forces, purchase tobacco, alcohol, firearms, or get married without parental consent (most states), but you somehow can determine gender dysphorea and life altering medical intervention is for you. Obsurd.

Reply(19)
26
Any#ofreasons
3d ago

Temporarily blocked. Parental consent will be an issue in determining the law. That said the individuals seeking to change their gender should wait until they're adult, naturally.

Reply(17)
31
Robert Jackson
3d ago

Courts and anyone not associated with the medical field should out of what's best for the health mental physical ect. This is confidential between The Doctor and patient. Doctors can't change laws by writing them and making changes to the law so what gives them the right to tell Doctors how to run their practice

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Transgender kids will be allowed to compete against biological girls after court reverses ban

Transgender teen athletes will be able to compete against girls in Utah after a court stunningly reversed a previously implemented ban. The decision, which goes against the will of most Americans according to a new Washington Examiner-YouGov poll, was made just ahead of the school year resuming in the state. A ban was passed by Republicans earlier this year, however, the reversal now gives transgender athletes a path to competing against girls. A new commission will rule on a case-by-case basis whether or not a trans student is allowed to compete against biological girls.
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voters reject Florida judge who denied teen an abortion because of her grades

The fight to preserve abortion rights is central to primary election campaigns in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care, with a growing number of state laws outlawing abortion and severely restricting access.In separate elections on 23 August, voters in Florida ousted two officials who were widely criticised for their views on abortion rights.A judge in Florida’s Hillsborough County faced widespread condemnation for a January decision to deny a 17-year-old girl an abortion without parental consent, doubting her “intelligence or credibility” and citing her low grades in school.On Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Salon

Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for

A South Carolina lawmaker became emotional on Tuesday after explaining that an anti-abortion law that he voted for could have resulted in the death of a young woman. Republican state Rep. Neal Collins told South Carolina's House Judiciary Committee that he would not be voting on a ban that only has exceptions for saving the life of the mother. The bill provides no provisions for victims of rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Is Sponsoring a Bill To Prevent the IRS From Getting Ammunition for Their Guns

Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that Florida's Republican Representative Matt Gaetz is sponsoring a bill that seeks to prevent government agents from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from being able to get ammunition for their guns. The bill in question is HR 268 - the 'Disarm the IRS Act'. Some might describe it as frivolous but it is apparently intended as a means of preventing government overreach into the lives of private citizens.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Racism#Republican#Gop#American
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
Slate

What So Many Refuse to See in a Horrifying New Arkansas Police Video

A horrifying incident this weekend in Mulberry, Arkansas, has marked the latest chapter of America’s ongoing conversation about police violence. On Sunday, two Mulberry police officers and one Crawford County sheriff’s deputy were seen on video tape repeatedly beating a suspect whom they have since claimed they were attempting to detain. No sooner than the video began to circulate in the media did the typical cycle of response begin. The officers have been placed on administrative (paid) leave pending an investigation, elected officials have denounced the behavior of the police while urging calm from the community and simultaneously hedging bets with calls to wait for all of the facts, and lawyers for the victim have initiated widespread calls for answers. In the media, the backdrop of midterm elections and the multiple investigations involving former President Donald Trump have made it difficult for any meaningful coverage of this incident to break through the news cycle. Even as the video is horrific in nature, our collective conscious around another example of toxic policing rests somewhere between exhaustion and desensitized. It’s challenging to find meaning in what occurred, and more unclear on how to place it within any larger context. The reason for all this is Congress’ failure to pass any sort of meaningful police reform legislation. Until that happens, we will be doomed to repeat this cycle in perpetuity.
MULBERRY, AR
TheDailyBeast

A Teenager’s Nightmare Stay in Greg Abbott’s Prison for Kids

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also call or text 988.Before D was incarcerated in the state juvenile detention system, her mother recalled that the 12-year-old loved to hang out with her huge extended family in Waco, Texas. When she was feeling good, that might mean playing basketball. At school, even though she hated to read, she excelled at math.“I guess she likes to count,” her mother, Tiffanie Ware, told...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
15K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy