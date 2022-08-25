ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Steps out of lineup

Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Crawford started the past 14 games and will receive a day off after posting a .273/.370/.318 slash line during that span. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday

Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sent back down

Yepez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Yepez was called up Friday and went hitless in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter Friday against Atlanta. The 24-year-old will head back to the minors after Nolan Arenado was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Departs with apparent injury

Haggerty was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haggerty took a pitch off his fingers on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be in pain afterward. He initially remained in the game but was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on injured list

Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 26. Moncada exited Thursday's matchup against the Orioles due to a hamstring issue, and the injury will ultimately sideline him for at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the White Sox expect him to return, but Josh Harrison and Romy Gonzalez are strong candidates to see increased playing time at third base, particularly after Leury Garcia (back) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Steps out of lineup

Jimenez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus Arizona while he continues to deal with right leg soreness, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Jimenez exited Friday's contest with a right leg injury but was back in the lineup for Saturday's game, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Though manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez is still working through the injury, his absence for the series finale looks to be mostly a means of giving the slugger two full days to rest, as the White Sox are off Monday. Jimenez is expected to be ready to rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener with the Royals.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Officially recalled Saturday

Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Saturday's start against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Peterson started the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies last Saturday and gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings to take the loss. He'll make at least one more turn through the rotation, and it's possible that he remains with the big-league club until Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is cleared to return.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Four reasons why the Orioles surprisingly jumped into contention in 2022, plus what's next for the O's

At 65-59, the Baltimore Orioles are enjoying their most successful season since the days of Chris Tillman atop the rotation and JJ Hardy at shortstop. The O's have already won more games this season than any season from 2017-21, and there's still a month to play. The roster has young talent and the farm system is excellent. Baltimore is finally on the rise.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Placed on paternity list

Arenado was placed on the paternity list Friday. This seemed imminent when Arenado returned home Thursday, missing the series finale against the Cubs. The roster move didn't become official at the time, so it's now possible he misses the entirety of this weekend's series against Atlanta. Brendan Donovan starts at third base Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury

Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday

Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Ejected in return to action

France (calf) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Guardians before being ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes. France was making his return from a one-game absence due to a calf bruise, but he only got about half his usual allotment of at-bats. The Associated Press reports France was unhappy with the called third strike that ended his second plate appearance in the fourth inning and argued with plate umpire Lance Barrett immediately thereafter, and while coming back to the dugout at the conclusion of the top of the fifth as well. Assuming he had no residual effects with the calf from his time on the field Saturday, France is likely to be back in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Shines in longest career start

Bradish (2-5) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six over eight shutout innings to earn the win in a 2-0 victory over the Astros on Friday. Bradish put together the best start of his young career, and it came on the road against a tough Astros lineup. Bradish threw his slider 51 percent of the time and 67 of his 96 pitches were strikes. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 5.63 with the unexpected performance and has a K:BB of 79:29 across 80 innings this season. It is worth monitoring to see if Bradish can build on this career-best start his next time on the mound, which tentatively lines up for next week at Cleveland.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Still not starting

Hilliard isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Mets, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Left-hander David Peterson is on the mound for the Mets on Saturday, so Hilliard will be on the bench for the third time in the last four games. Wynton Bernard is starting in left field and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Rosenthal: Dealing with lat injury

Rosenthal (hamstring) left his rehab appearance Tuesday with a lat injury and is getting checked out by a doctor Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The Brewers picked up Rosenthal from the Giants at the deadline, but his unfortunate injury history hasn't changed with his new team. Thoracic outlet syndrome and hip surgery wiped out his entire 2021 season, and he's since dealt with both hamstring and lat troubles. Whether or not he has time to make it back from his latest setback before the end of the season is unclear.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: On bench again

Mejia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mejia will take a seat for the second game in a row while Christian Bethancourt gets another turn behind the plate. The two backstops may be moving into a timeshare at the position after Mejia went 0-for-12 across his last three starts.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Sitting Friday

Senzel will sit Friday against the Nationals. Senzel sits after starting seven straight games. He hit .269/.345/.385 over that stretch but still owns a poor .626 OPS on the season. TJ Friedl will be the center fielder Friday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Garrett Cleavinger: Recalled by Rays

Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Cleavinger was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays at the beginning of August, and he posted a 1.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in nine innings over nine relief appearances at Durham over the last several weeks. The southpaw should serve mainly as a middle reliever with the major-league club.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

