Skip the Office Job: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Remote Workers Right Now

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
 3 days ago
While many companies are trying to bring employees back to the office , it seems like the hybrid (or flexible) model is here to stay, allowing for at least some remote work — a trend that is supported by data.

A recent McKinsey survey shows that when respondents had the chance to work flexibly, 87% of them took it. In addition, the survey shows that 58% of polled Americans said they have the opportunity to work from home at least one day a week, while 35% of respondents report have the option to work from home five days a week.

However, while 54% of those polled consider themselves “anywhere workers,” only 5% of remote jobs are “work-from-anywhere” jobs, according to a FlexJobs survey. The survey notes that “the playing field for these highly desired roles can be competitive.”

To add to the competitive nature of these jobs, FlexJobs detailed in a blog post that: “The reality is that 95% of the remote jobs our researchers find actually have geographic requirements, whether it’s a specific state, city, country, or even region of the country.”

“Prior to the pandemic, digital nomads were often seen as a fringe way of working and limited mostly to freelance jobs,” Sara Sutton, founder and CEO at FlexJobs, said via a press release. “But as companies adopt more flexible arrangements, including location independence and remote work options, we anticipate people will have more opportunities than ever before to work remotely — and from anywhere in the world. We hope this list of companies and resources helps job seekers and aspiring ‘anywhere workers’ find careers that support both their personal ventures and professional goals,” Sutton added.

So which are the companies that offer the most remote, or “work from anywhere,” jobs? FlexJobs compiled a list, and here are the top 10:

  • Protocol Labs.
  • Wikimedia Foundation.
  • StudySmarter.
  • Toptal.
  • Achieve Test Prep.
  • ModSquad.
  • Polygon Technology.
  • Superside.
  • ConsenSys.
  • Airbnb.

In terms of industries, here are the economic sectors offering the most work from anywhere jobs, according to FlexJobs:

  • Marketing.
  • Computer and IT.
  • Writing and editing.
  • Project management.
  • HR and recruiting.
  • Accounting and finance.
  • Graphic design.
  • Bilingual services.
  • Customer service.
  • Education and training.

Finally, FlexJobs says that the most popular work from anywhere job titles include:

  • Copywriter.
  • Executive assistant.
  • Front-end developer.
  • Marketing manager.
  • Product manager.
  • Recruiter.
  • Social media manager.
  • Web designer.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Skip the Office Job: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Remote Workers Right Now

