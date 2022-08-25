Search continues for Port Jervis woman missing since Aug. 1

The search continues for a Port Jervis woman who has not been seen since the beginning of the month.

Police say Heather Callas, 27, was reported missing on Aug. 1.

She is a mother of five with a tattoo of the name Brandon on her shoulder.

Loved ones say Callas could be in the New York City area.

Her best friend is speaking out, hoping to find her daughter's godmother. "She is welcome into our homes. I want her to know that that she's not alone. She has people who love her, who have her back and we just want to help her. That's it," says Tiffany Reed.

Anyone who has seen Callas is asked to contact her friends, family or police.