ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin

  JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Incident at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Police request assistance

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept are seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. “Any information about these individuals could be helpful,” as they are persons of interest in the incident state JPD. Information can be forwarded to investigators by calling 417-623-3131. This is a developing...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uniontown, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

K9 Copper passes away; Jasper County Bloodhound Team is now a memory

CARTHAGE, Mo. – “It is with a heavy heart that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of one our retired canines,” starts a media release on Thursday afternoon. K9 Cooper has died. He was part of the successful ‘Bloodhound Team’ with his handler Dep. Joe Houdyshell.  They enjoyed an extremely successful career together locating missing children and criminal...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Car Show#Vehicles#Labor Day#Car Club#Vehicle Shows
carthagenewsonline.com

Failure in substation knocks out power to most of Carthage

A failure in an electrical substation owned by an outside power association resulted in a power outage in much of Carthage that lasted for several hours on Wednesday. Carthage Water & Electric Plant General Manager Chuck Bryant said at 4:30 p.m. that power had been out to much of the city since 2 p.m. and it could be 7:30 p.m. before power was restored in places.
CARTHAGE, MO
fortscott.biz

Money Flow by Gregg Motley

In my last column, I compared the total business payrolls of Bourbon County to that of two of the most relatable counties in Southeast Kansas: Allen and Neosho. While payrolls are a strong indication of the vitality of business activity in a jurisdiction, one can also look at the flow of money into a community to gauge the strength of that activity and future prospects. As the saying goes, “It takes money to make money.” While that it is not an absolute, it certainly holds true much of the time. Accordingly, let us take a look at the flow of money into these three counties over the last few years.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency.  Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

New U234 Teacher: Dale Brauer

This is part of a series featuring the 26 new educators in USD 234. Dale Brauer is a new 8th-grade math and Algebra 1 teacher at Fort Scott Middle School. He earned an Associates of Science from Fort Scott Community College, Bachelors of Science in Education from Pittsburg State University and a Masters of Science in Educational Leadership from Pittsburg State University.
FORT SCOTT, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Four States Home Page

Ribbon-cutting for new Junge Field press box

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools held a ribbon-cutting ceremony tonight (8/26) to celebrate the completion ofthe “Dr. Michael and Jeri Lynn Joseph Press Box.” The on-field ceremony started 6:30 p.m., before the first high school football game of the 2022 season, which kicked off at 7:00 p.m. at the Dewey Combs Athletic Complex. In a […]
JOPLIN, MO
WIBW

Ottawa pair arrested after meth, contraband found during traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. deputies arrested a pair from Ottawa after meth and other contraband was found in their possession during a traffic stop early Friday morning. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Michelle Morris, 39, and Jason Wayne Alexander, 41, both of Ottawa, were arrested...
OTTAWA, KS
921news.com

Lamar: Barco Out-Door Movie Theater

If you are looking for something to do as a family that will be entertaining. for everyone then we have just the thing, half-price admission tickets to. Barco Drive-In, these are normally $8.00 each but you can get them from FM 92 for only $4.00. If your children or grandchildren...
LAMAR, MO
fortscott.biz

FSCC Trustees Agenda For August 29

The Board of Trustees of Fort Scott Community College will meet in regular session on Monday,. August 29, 2022. The meeting will be held in Cleaver-Burris-Boileau Hall at Fort Scott. Community College. 4:30 p.m. Budget Worksession at 4:30 followed by dinner in Cleaver-Burris-Boileau Hall at. Regular board meeting begins at...
FORT SCOTT, KS
921news.com

Death Investigation in Rich Hill

On 8/21/2022 at approximately 2:32 AM Bates County Coroner Greg Mullinax was called to a residence just outside Rich Hill. Initial report was that a male was deceased of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On arrival Mullinax met with Bates County Sheriff’s Office detectives whose investigation was well underway. After confirming...
RICH HILL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy