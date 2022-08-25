Read full article on original website
Related
Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
Pickup veers off 7th in Galena, striking Buddy’s Frozen Treats and a residence
GALENA, Kan. — Late Wednesday night Just after 10:20 p.m. reports on 7th Street in Galena of a commercial building and residence being struck alerted Cherokee County E911. Galena Fire Dept, Galena Police Dept and Cherokee County EMS responded. On scene we learn a pickup veered off East 7th and struck Buddy’s Frozen Treats in the 400 block and then...
Car crashes into garage in Blendville Neighborhood, then travels out the other side
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 4:45 p.m. Saturday reports of a vehicle crash into a garage in the 2300 block of South Empire alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Cpl Tim Hudson of the Joplin Police Dept tells us a vehicle traveling south along the west alley struck a shed and...
Incident at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Police request assistance
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept are seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. “Any information about these individuals could be helpful,” as they are persons of interest in the incident state JPD. Information can be forwarded to investigators by calling 417-623-3131. This is a developing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Saturation Saturday’ across the Joplin Metro Area
JOPLIN METRO — Saturday night has been designated in many Missouri areas as “Saturation Saturday”. Meaning extra law enforcement officers on the roadways enforcing sober driving. JPD Traffic Sgt Jared Delzell tells us Joplin Officers are using overtime funds provided from the state of Missouri Department of...
K9 Copper passes away; Jasper County Bloodhound Team is now a memory
CARTHAGE, Mo. – “It is with a heavy heart that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of one our retired canines,” starts a media release on Thursday afternoon. K9 Cooper has died. He was part of the successful ‘Bloodhound Team’ with his handler Dep. Joe Houdyshell. They enjoyed an extremely successful career together locating missing children and criminal...
Local non-profit ministry hosts annual Community Day event to raise funds
Higher Power Garage today hosted its annual Community Day event to raise funds and connect people.
Joplin, Carthage, and Neosho are winners, Webb City falls to Nixa; Season Openers for 2022
JOPLIN METRO — The big games we followed under the #FridayNightLights had mostly winners. Webb City fell to Nixa in their season opener. However Joplin, Neosho and Carthage came out on top. Click here to the KOAM Sports page for all the games across the region. Scroll below for the big games on our Scoreboard. Stay with Joplin News First...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carthagenewsonline.com
Failure in substation knocks out power to most of Carthage
A failure in an electrical substation owned by an outside power association resulted in a power outage in much of Carthage that lasted for several hours on Wednesday. Carthage Water & Electric Plant General Manager Chuck Bryant said at 4:30 p.m. that power had been out to much of the city since 2 p.m. and it could be 7:30 p.m. before power was restored in places.
fortscott.biz
Money Flow by Gregg Motley
In my last column, I compared the total business payrolls of Bourbon County to that of two of the most relatable counties in Southeast Kansas: Allen and Neosho. While payrolls are a strong indication of the vitality of business activity in a jurisdiction, one can also look at the flow of money into a community to gauge the strength of that activity and future prospects. As the saying goes, “It takes money to make money.” While that it is not an absolute, it certainly holds true much of the time. Accordingly, let us take a look at the flow of money into these three counties over the last few years.
Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
fortscott.biz
New U234 Teacher: Dale Brauer
This is part of a series featuring the 26 new educators in USD 234. Dale Brauer is a new 8th-grade math and Algebra 1 teacher at Fort Scott Middle School. He earned an Associates of Science from Fort Scott Community College, Bachelors of Science in Education from Pittsburg State University and a Masters of Science in Educational Leadership from Pittsburg State University.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No rehearsal needed; Women of Rock hit the stage
MINDENMINES, Mo. – The Summer Women of Rock show today electrified the stage with performances from local rock bands. Officials say this event was the perfect opportunity for 4-Staters to get out into the community and support local artists. The event featured food trucks, the main stage, and merchandise...
Ribbon-cutting for new Junge Field press box
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools held a ribbon-cutting ceremony tonight (8/26) to celebrate the completion ofthe “Dr. Michael and Jeri Lynn Joseph Press Box.” The on-field ceremony started 6:30 p.m., before the first high school football game of the 2022 season, which kicked off at 7:00 p.m. at the Dewey Combs Athletic Complex. In a […]
Class 5A State Champs Webb City falls to Nixa at home
Webb City, MO — The Class 5A State Champs Webb City was at home against the Nixa Eagles. It was a back and forth game through the first quarter and a little in the second, but Nixa would extend their lead out of reach for Webb City to answer. Webb City falls 42-19. They will […]
WIBW
Ottawa pair arrested after meth, contraband found during traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. deputies arrested a pair from Ottawa after meth and other contraband was found in their possession during a traffic stop early Friday morning. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Michelle Morris, 39, and Jason Wayne Alexander, 41, both of Ottawa, were arrested...
CWEP working to restore power in Carthage; Widespread power outage reported
CARTHAGE, Mo. – About 2:15 p.m. Thursday multiple messages and reports to us regarding a widespread power outage in Carthage. Many are stating that the traffic signals are dark in town. Protocol is to use dark traffic signals as 4-way stops. Travel with caution. 7:07 p.m. ” UPDATE All power has been restored! If you are still without power please...
921news.com
Lamar: Barco Out-Door Movie Theater
If you are looking for something to do as a family that will be entertaining. for everyone then we have just the thing, half-price admission tickets to. Barco Drive-In, these are normally $8.00 each but you can get them from FM 92 for only $4.00. If your children or grandchildren...
fortscott.biz
FSCC Trustees Agenda For August 29
The Board of Trustees of Fort Scott Community College will meet in regular session on Monday,. August 29, 2022. The meeting will be held in Cleaver-Burris-Boileau Hall at Fort Scott. Community College. 4:30 p.m. Budget Worksession at 4:30 followed by dinner in Cleaver-Burris-Boileau Hall at. Regular board meeting begins at...
921news.com
Death Investigation in Rich Hill
On 8/21/2022 at approximately 2:32 AM Bates County Coroner Greg Mullinax was called to a residence just outside Rich Hill. Initial report was that a male was deceased of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On arrival Mullinax met with Bates County Sheriff’s Office detectives whose investigation was well underway. After confirming...
Comments / 0