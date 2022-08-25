Read full article on original website
msn.com
Illinois planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil, gas wells
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois is planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil and gas wells in rural communities, ultimately sealing off wells no longer capable of producing enough fuel to help the state profit. Plans call for addressing anywhere from 600 to 800 wells, or up to 20% of...
walls102.com
July shows LaSalle County with highest unemployment rate in the area
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois’ unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in July, continuing on a downwards trend. The Illinois Department of Employment Security’s monthly data release shows In July, the industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment include Professional and Business Services. Manufacturing, and Trade. Locally, LaSalle County remains the highest unemployed at 4.9%, up from last month. Bureau and Putnam County remain between 4.1% and 4.3% unemployment.
Watch Rednecks Rid Illinois Rivers of Invasive Evil Flying Carp
You need a job done? Let me and my redneck friends do it. Don't believe me? Watch what my people did recently when they were made aware there were invasive and evil carp in an Illinois river. They got it done big time and they did it for a good cause, too.
fox32chicago.com
One person killed in skydiving accident near Skydive Chicago in Ottawa
OTTAWA, Illinois - One person was killed in a skydiving accident near Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois on Saturday. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a Facebook post that the skydiver's body was found in a corn field around 12:23 p.m. The field is near Skydive Chicago, which was...
Officials urge drivers to avoid I-80 multiple weekends this fall
JOLIET, Ill. — Drivers can expect major lane closures along I-80 in the Joliet area this fall as crews work to patch and repair the expressway. The work is being done to keep the pavement in acceptable condition until the larger I-80 reconstruction project begins in 2023. The Illinois Department of Transportation hopes this planned […]
Severe thunderstorms continue to move east. Severe thunderstorm warning now in effect for portions of LaSalle, Lee, and DeKalb counties in north-central Illinois; valid until 4:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 317 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 317 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF ASHTON TO NEAR GRANVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DEKALB, SYCAMORE, PERU, LA SALLE, SANDWICH, MENDOTA, SHABBONA, LAKE HOLIDAY, CORTLAND, OGLESBY, HINCKLEY, SOMONAUK, EARLVILLE, WATERMAN, NORTH UTICA, MAPLE PARK, MALTA, LELAND, PAW PAW AND LEE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 53 AND 94. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 74 AND 83. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 83 AND 101. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SANDWICH FAIRGROUNDS, ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Illinois Manufacturing Generates $4.9 Billion In Rock Island County
The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) continued its statewide “Manufacturing Matters” tour with a stop at Deere & Company to detail the results of a new economic impact study measuring the industry’s significant contributions to the state and regional economy. In Rock Island County, the study found...
1 Killed in Skydiving Accident Near Ottawa, LaSalle County Sheriff Says
One person died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in rural LaSalle County, according to sheriff's deputies. In a Facebook post, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called an area northeast of Ottawa in regard to a skydiving accident. Upon arrival, one person was found dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Rd., a local skydiving business.
starvedrock.media
Lane Closure Planned In Heart Of Downtown Ottawa
Driving in the area of the downtown courthouse in Ottawa could get a little more hairy over the next couple of weeks. Starting Monday morning, the south side of West Madison Street running along the north side of the courthouse will be closed to all thru traffic and parking. Contractors will be working in the street, parking lane and sidewalk area in preparation for new angle parking spaces.
walls102.com
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
Heavy rainfall bringing some flooding- Flood advisory issued for DeKalb and Lee counties in north-central Illinois- valid through 8:00 pm CDT
FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 450 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 DE KALB IL-LEE IL- 450 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, DE KALB AND LEE. * WHEN...UNTIL 800 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. WATER OVER ROADWAYS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 449 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. UP TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. - ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS UP TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE OVER THE AREA AS ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORM DEVELOP OVER AREAS THAT HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED HEAVY RAINFALL. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. - SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... DEKALB, SYCAMORE, GENOA, SHABBONA, CORTLAND, WATERMAN, MAPLE PARK, MALTA, KINGSTON, PAW PAW, LEE AND COMPTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS MINOR FLOODING ALONG WATERWAYS AND OTHER POOR DRAINAGE AREAS IS IMMINENT OR MAY ALREADY BE OCCURRING. PERSONS IN THE ADVISORY AREA SHOULD USE CAUTION AND AVOID FLOOD WATERS.
walls102.com
Tickborne Heartland Virus is reported in Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – An older person who resides in Southern Illinois recently tested positive for Heartland Virus, the third reported case in Illinois since 2018, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced. The first two Heartland virus cases in Illinois were reported in 2018 in Kankakee County and Williamson County. Likely spread by the Lone Star tick, more than 50 cases of Heartland virus disease have been reported in the Midwest and southern United States since 2009. Although most people infected have fully recovered, a few older individuals with medical comorbidities have died. There are no vaccines to prevent Heartland virus infections.
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
walls102.com
Skydiver found deceased in field near Ottawa
OTTAWA – One person is dead after what is being described as a skydiving accident near Ottawa on Saturday. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said they were called around 1:15 PM to a location in Dayton Township. Authorities say a skydiver was located deceased in a cornfield. The name of the deceased individual is being withheld at this time pending notification of the next of kin. The investigation is being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
hoiabc.com
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
A Tranquil Natural Spring, Fox River Views and Rolling Woodlands Beguile at Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville, Illinois
A recent summer wander brought us to Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville, Illinois. This preserve has been recommended to me by readers and immediately we could see why. The dense woodlands immediately delighted us and folded us into a world far away from it all. Fox River Views Entice.
walls102.com
24 states get $560M for high-priority cleanup of wells
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Interior Department is giving 24 states a total of $560 million to start cleaning high-priority oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land. A news release said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with under grants, 400 of those in Illinois. It’s part of $4.7 billion set for orphan well cleanup under the bipartisan infrastructure plan approved late last year. The department has said $1.15 billion will be given out during this fiscal year. Most of the states are getting $25 million each. Arkansas and Mississippi are getting $5 million each.
Illinois Car Detailer Uses Gross Bloody Photos To Show “No Questions” Policy
A Chicago area detailer has gone viral after sharing details of their new detailing service - "We don’t ask questions, we get the job DONE" along with photos of what looks like a crime scene. Using the blood drop emojis in their post, the shop showed off their new...
agdaily.com
Illinois Pork Producers offering CDL scholarships
Trucking shortages are at an all-time high that could reach 160,000 by 2030, according to the American trucking Association. Illinois Pork Producers has announced their part of the solution — a scholarship program for applicants who are looking to obtain or renew their Commercial Driver’s License in Illinois.
