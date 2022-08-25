ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mark Ruffalo on Joining ‘She-Hulk’ and His Future With Marvel: ‘I’m Always Surprised That I’m Still Here’

By Adam B. Vary
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEGkd_0hV96gAe00

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses plot elements from Episode 2 of Marvel Studios ’ “ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ,” currently streaming on Disney+.

Mark Ruffalo barely hesitated when Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and co-president Louis D’Esposito asked him if he’d be willing to appear on the Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Large” as Bruce Banner and his giant green alter ego, Smart Hulk.

“I was a little like, what’s the tone gonna be?” Ruffalo tells Variety . But after reading — and loving — the script from creator and head writer Jessica Gao , he was totally on board for Bruce, aka Smart Hulk, to hand the baton to his cousin Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), aka She-Hulk.

During his interview, Hulk’s future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed to be weighing on Ruffalo’s mind. The 54-year-old has been playing the character since 2012’s “The Avengers,” when he took over the role after Edward Norton parted ways with Marvel Studios following 2008’s disappointing “The Incredible Hulk.” Since then, Hulk has fought alongside Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) — all of whom have since departed from the MCU. Ruffalo’s Banner, however, has thrived, tussling with Thor on the trash planet of Sakaar in 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” melding his Banner and Hulk selves into Smart Hulk in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” and welcoming Shang-Chi to the MCU circus in the post-credits scene of 2021’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

With “She-Hulk,” however, Ruffalo relished the chance to cut loose in one of his first productions after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. He talked with Variety about working with Maslany on how to navigate the performance capture filmmaking process, what Smart Hulk’s appearance on what Smart Hulk’s appearance on the Sakaaran ship in Episode 2 could mean.

What appealed to you about making “She-Hulk”?

It was something that I’ve always sort of wondered: How does Hulk or Banner live their lives? I mean, if he is living on his own, like, how does he not hit his head on doorframes? It just opened up a whole world that’s really funny and playful that I was craving after COVID. It was light. It was playful with other people. It wasn’t in Zoom. It was like a desperation for me when I got to it, to have that kind of experience after being locked down and imprisoned, in a way.

Other than the obvious COVID protocols, how did making this show compare with your experiences making movies in the MCU?

The one thing that has been interesting is how the technology has just evolved to make it more free for the actor, to the point now where I can be on any set and play that character. That’s something that hasn’t really evolved until this and the film before it, “Endgame.” At the same time, there’s a machine that’s built up around motion capture that can be a little alienating at times. Just making sure that everyone understands that yes, this is its own beautiful thing, but we still have to be animated by a performance — and let’s not forget there’s a human dimension to this.

There’s more focus on these characters. We got to just play more. In that way, it’s very different, because with the Avengers, everybody’s there. The storyline’s very terse, and you’ve got to do your part and there’s not a lot of space to goof off. In this, there was just endless amount of space to do that, improvise and focus on the relationship with these characters and try to get the comedy right with that technology.

Just as Bruce trains Jennifer about being a Hulk, what about the performance capture process did you discuss with Tatiana?

I didn’t really feel like I had to do what what Smart Hulk’s doing with her. I know she knows what she’s doing. She’s totally accomplished and really, She-Hulk’s her own thing. But what I could do is give her some idea of how to how to use that technology and be free in it. Like I was saying, this machine comes up around it. “We’ve got to calibrate! Stay still!” The acting can be secondary to that. You sort of have to fight against that, because that’s the suck of the game: to automate things and for it to lose that freedom and spontaneity. So, for me, it was showing her how to keep it loose inside there, and how to to be free, even playing these huge, unwieldy characters. I feel like that was probably my my greatest contribution to her, because she’s already a genius — so beautifully, physically comedic and free. Just making it comfortable in the technology was something that I that I know so well and done for so long now. It’s hard.

It would seem that Bruce’s time on Sakaar in “Thor: Ragnarok” plays some kind of significant role on this show, given that we last see Smart Hulk on a Sakaaran ship heading into space. Should we expect to see more of Hulk on Sakaar in the future?

I don’t know. It certainly does suggest that. There has been some conversations about what happened in the two years where Hulk abandoned Banner and the Avengers [on Sakaar], and the emergence of Smart Hulk, which hasn’t ever fully been answered. I think maybe we’ve given four sentences to that time period since then. It’s really an interesting, exciting part of the Hulk story and Banner story. I do think that the trip to Sakaar is a good place to start and what that means to the idea of what the fans have been asking for — this idea of Planet Hulk or World War Hulk or just the journey that Banner and Hulk have to make to come to peace with each other. That’s really interesting to me, and I do feel like there is some interest in exploring that down the line.

Half of the original six Avengers are no longer part of the MCU. How long do you think you’ll be playing Bruce Banner?

I don’t know! I’m always surprised that I’m still here. I mean, me and Ed Norton joke that the Hulk is like our generation’s Hamlet — we’re all going to get a shot at it. I keep waiting for the next version of it. I mean, I’ll probably do it as long as they’ll have me, if people are interested, and I can bring something that’s interesting to me to it, and interesting to the fans. But I have no idea. I mean, you know, when you look at the comics, there’s some pretty grizzled, old versions of him. I’m like, OK, the 67-year-old Hulk, that would be interesting — if all of us are still here making movies and there’s a world that allows for us to do that anymore. With what we’re living in and heading towards, the future feels more precarious than any other time. So I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself. But I hope I’m still around to do it.

Finally, if you think back to your first time as Bruce in 2012 Avengers, how have you evolved and how you think about and approach the character?

Oh, man, it’s been a long journey since then. You know, when I started, in a lot of ways I saw myself as a kind of a kid. I have gotten more successful. I have kids that are adults now. The world is a very different place. Taking my knocks and growing up as a man in that time period, and [I’ve] gotten to really explore all of those different dimensions of Banner and Hulk during during the course of that. I’ve really gotten to probably play like five different iterations of the two of them during that time, and bring some important, meaningful part of myself to each each one of those things. I mean, that’s been a great journey working with Marvel, is that I’ve been able to input on all of those things. The other thing is that Marvel’s like, in a strange way, this kind of modern mythology that really does reflect the times that we’re in a strange way. It’s really remarkable, actually, how on the head they can be, metaphorically speaking, or allegorically. Yeah, it’s been a great place to express myself and to grow. Now I’m in this other stage, where it’s like, the twilight of myself and my career and probably winding down in a way. I feel like the same thing is probably happening for Banner. He’s one of the three that’s left standing, and that’s probably going to, at some point, come to an end as well.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Johnny Depp Makes Appearance at 2022 VMAs as Moon Person

Johnny Depp made an appearance at this year’s MTV VMAs as the Moon Person, popping in for a few one-liners as the awards show returned from commercial breaks. Though Depp was not at the VMAs in his physical form, his face appeared digitally in the helmet of a Moon Person floating above the stage. “And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp said during the beginning of the show. “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the fucking music, shall we?” he said in another appearance after a commercial break, though his f-bomb was bleeped out for the broadcast. And in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

John Boyega Rejects Marvel for Now: I Want ‘Fresh Ideas’ and You Can’t Top ‘Iron Man’ Anyway

Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to go two or three months without an internet rumor claiming John Boyega is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One unconfirmed report from May said Boyega had already filmed a secret Marvel role, while another rumor dating back to 2021 claimed Boyega was involved in the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.” However, Boyega has now shut down those rumors in an interview with Men’s Health, saying he is not interested in the MCU at this time. “That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega said about Marvel movies. “I want to...
MOVIES
Variety

Owen Wilson Says Marvel Scolded Him ‘Multiple Times’ for Talking Too Much About ‘Loki’: ‘They’re So Kind of Uptight’

Add Owen Wilson to the list of Marvel actors who have gotten into hot water with Marvel Studios. The actor, who joined the MCU in “Loki” as Mobius M. Mobius, recently confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he’s currently filming the Disney+ series’ second season, but all Wilson would reveal is the following: “Yeah, we’re doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. Doing ‘Loki,’ and we’re filming that now in London.” Asked for more info, Wilson stopped short of revealing anything. “Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” he said. “I immediately get kind...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Hulk
Person
Kevin Feige
BGR.com

Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter

Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Film Star#Sakaar#Banner
ComicBook

Marvel's Mark Ruffalo Says Next Avengers Won't Happen Without She-Hulk

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo says that there won't be another Avengers without She-Hulk. Both he and Tatiana Maslany sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the show. There was some playful banter about who is stronger. But, the She-Hulk star had the last laugh before her co-star said she would be a part of the Marvel team-up at some point. For a decade, people have gotten used to Ruffalo as the big green Avenger. But, now they're going to have to make room for Maslany's lawyer as well. This admission might not be an official Marvel reveal, but it does follow some sound logic. MCU fans have been wondering where their favorite heroes from these Disney+ movies will end up next. She-Hulk seems like a lock to be a part of whatever struggle makes itself known next. Whether that be the Thunderbolts or Kang the Conqueror. For the first time since Avengers: Endgame, things are looking clear for the MCU at large. To hear Ruffalo tell it, there are some big things in Jennifer Walters' future.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 2 Finally Acknowledges That Mark Ruffalo Does Not Look like Edward Norton

She-Hulk is a superhero unlike any other. Okay, yes, she is a Hulk and there is famously another Hulk out there. But in her new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has a power that no other superhero has: she can talk directly to us. And in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2 — SPOILERS ahead — she directly addresses the metaphorical green elephant in the room. She literally LOLs at one of Marvel Studios’ biggest casting changes ever: Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk changing into Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers. But before we get into that —...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

The Umbrella Academy star lands next movie role in new Marvel outing

The Umbrella Academy star Robert Sheehan has landed a role in new movie Red Sonja. The project, which is based on the Marvel comics but separate from the MCU, focuses on the titular fearsome warrior, who possesses strong skills with a sword. Sheehan will portray Draygan, while Revenge's Matilda Lutz...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look

With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next

There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
COMICS
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Offers Update on Sequel's New Soundtrack

Marvel Studios has had the movie game in a squeeze for over ten years and it looks like they have no plans of slowing it down. The studio has had a pretty successful year with its release of multiple films and streaming series like their most recent offering, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The studio will wrap up their year with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and start the next phase of Marvel films with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but one of the most highly anticipated films from Phase 5 has to be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn officially wrapped on the film earlier this year and is busy with post-production, so updates have been few and far between. Now, the director has given an update on the soundtrack for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania

There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
MOVIES
Distractify

Here Are All the Marvel Movies You Should Watch Before the 'She-Hulk' Series

What's that? It's been less than a month without a new Marvel show on Disney Plus? Don't you worry. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is here to make sure that your steady stream of Marvel content is constant and endless with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who inadvertently gets Hulk-like abilities after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy