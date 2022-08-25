One dead, multiple cars involved in highway crash near Inola
Emergency crews responded to a deadly multi-car crash on Highway 412 near Inola on Thursday morning.
One car, an SUV and a pickup truck collided around 11 a.m., shutting down the westbound lanes of the highway near Highway 88 until about 2 p.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
The driver of the pickup truck, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick, died in the crash. A woman in his passenger seat is in critical condition in the hospital as of Thursday afternoon.
The driver of the SUV was treated and released from the hospital. The driver of the car refused treatment at the scene of the crash.
Trending Stories:
- Tulsa Boys' Home employee arrested, facing child porn charges
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- NASA reveals the sounds of a black hole
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Muskogee Public Schools trains next generation of teachers
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple , Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
Comments / 0