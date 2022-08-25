ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inola, OK

One dead, multiple cars involved in highway crash near Inola

By Ryan Love
 3 days ago
Emergency crews responded to a deadly multi-car crash on Highway 412 near Inola on Thursday morning.

One car, an SUV and a pickup truck collided around 11 a.m., shutting down the westbound lanes of the highway near Highway 88 until about 2 p.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick, died in the crash. A woman in his passenger seat is in critical condition in the hospital as of Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the SUV was treated and released from the hospital. The driver of the car refused treatment at the scene of the crash.

Emergency crews respond to a multi-car crash on Highway 412 near Inola. Aug. 25, 2022.

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

